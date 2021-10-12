Guaranteed Rate Hires Arlyn J. Kalinski to Lead Groundbreaking Language Access Program

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate, one of the top 5 retail mortgage lenders in the United States, is proud to announce the hiring of Arlyn J. Kalinski to serve as Compliance Director, Limited English Proficiency ("LEP") Program. In this role, she will work to strengthen the company's existing efforts to engage a broad range of homebuying communities through its newly established Language Access Program (LAP).

Guaranteed Rate Hires Arlyn J. Kalinski as Compliance Director, Limited English Proficiency (“LEP”) Program.

In her new role, Kalinski will oversee all aspects of compliance and execution for Guaranteed Rate's groundbreaking initiative designed to guide prospective homebuyers through the entire mortgage process in their preferred language, starting with Spanish.

LAP, which is being launched during National Hispanic Heritage Month, begins with Spanish to focus on the significant expansion of the Hispanic housing market. According to the Urban Institute, 70% of first-time homebuyers over the next two decades will be Latino. By building trust and transparency with Spanish-speaking consumers, Kalinski will ensure they have the tools they need to successfully navigate the home loan process.

"Hispanic homeownership is at a tipping point," said Kalinski, a native of Puerto Rico with 15 years in the financial services industry. "This is an opportunity to meet the moment by addressing the homeownership needs of this expanding population and provide additional resources, education and outreach to diverse communities throughout the country.

"I'm excited to join Guaranteed Rate and help lead efforts to create greater access to affordable mortgages while reducing inherent challenges often faced by underserved communities," she said.

The program includes training and recruiting resources as well as education, financial literacy and community outreach. Kalinski will also oversee internal company-wide programs that prioritize career paths and new skill development for employees interested in supporting LEP communities.

"Adding Arlyn to drive our efforts ensures that we're on the forefront of the industry with our commitment to LEP consumers," said Camilo Escalante, Guaranteed Rate's Executive Director Diverse Segments. "She's the key piece to helping us win in this marketplace and set a model for the entire industry to follow."

Escalante added that he and his team hope to quickly grow the LAP to support other non-English speaking communities by adding more levels of language support based on market demand.

Guaranteed Rate Companies, an Equal Opportunity Employer, continues to hire across the U.S., with many open positions in a variety of exciting and rewarding roles. To learn more, please visit rate.com/careers.

About Guaranteed Rate Companies

The Guaranteed Rate Companies includes Guaranteed Rate, Inc., one of the top 5 retail mortgage lenders in the United States, Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, and Proper Rate, LLC. Headquartered in Chicago, Guaranteed Rate Companies combined funded over $73 billion in 2020 and have more than 10,000 employees in over 850 offices across the United States. Founded in 2000 and located in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Guaranteed Rate has helped homeowners nationwide with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has established itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. In 2017, the company launched Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in residential real estate franchising and brokerage. In 2020, the company launched Proper Rate, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and @properties, one of the nation's largest residential brokerage firms. Collectively, the Guaranteed Rate Companies have earned numerous honors and awards including: Forbes Advisor's Top 10 Mortgage Lenders for 2021; Best Mortgage Lender for Online Loans and Best Mortgage Lender for Refinancing by NerdWallet for 2021; 2018 Top Lender for Online Service by U.S. News & World Report; HousingWire's 2020 Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashCloseSM technology; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's 2021 list of Top Retail Mortgage Lenders; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for five consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

Guaranteed Rate (PRNewsfoto/Guaranteed Rate)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Guaranteed Rate Companies