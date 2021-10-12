Arthrosi Appoints Robert Thomas Keenan MD, MPH, MBA as Chief Medical Officer

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc. welcomes Robert Thomas Keenan, MD, MPH, MBA, as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Keenan has spent nearly 20 years in the field of rheumatology, bringing his vast expertise to the team as they reach Phase2b in the clinical development of the next generation molecule for the treatment of gout.

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Robert Keenan to the Arthrosi team," said Co-Founder and CEO Litain Yeh. "Dr. Keenan brings a significant amount of experience treating refractory gout, and as a key opinion leader in the field of rheumatology, he will help guide our future success."

Prior to joining Arthrosi, Dr. Keenan spent most of his career at Duke University. Dr. Keenan was the Founding Director of the Gout and Crystal Arthropathy Clinic at Duke University Medical Center. During that time, he also held numerous roles, including Associate Chief Medical officer of the Patient Revenue Management Organization, Vice Chief for Clinical Affairs for the Division of Rheumatology, Medical Director of the Duke Specialty Infusion Center, and Associate Professor of Medicine at Duke University School of Medicine in the Division of Rheumatology and Immunology.

Dr. Keenan has also published several peer-reviewed articles and book chapters on gout. He obtained his undergraduate and Master of Public Health degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, his Doctor of Medicine from St. George's University School of Medicine, Master of Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst and completed his Fellowship in Rheumatology at New York University.

"I am thrilled to join Arthrosi as Chief Medical Officer," said Dr. Keenan. "I look forward to playing a key role in the development and commercialization of this revolutionary gout treatment that has the potential to truly solve the problem of gout by reducing uric acid levels and preventing joint damage."

About Arthrosi

Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in San Diego, CA, in 2018 with a mission to create a revolutionary treatment option to target uric acid levels and reduce joint damage for people living with gout. With its vast therapeutic and treatment knowledge, Arthrosi has accumulated a comprehensive and robust intellectual property portfolio and impressive Phase 1 and Phase 2a data showing industry leading efficacy rates and superior safety profiles.

