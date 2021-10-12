The American Council of the Blind is proud to announce the details of its inaugural event, the 2021 Audio Description Awards Gala, to be held online November 18th, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The American Council of the Blind is proud to announce the details of its inaugural event, the 2021 Audio Description Awards Gala, to be held online November 18th, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In its inaugural year, the Audio Description Awards Gala will be honoring significant achievements that paved the way for creating the Audio Description standard as well as recognizing the best of television, streaming, and the film industry's commitment to accessible media for blind and low vision audiences in the form of audio description.

(PRNewsfoto/American Council of the Blind)

Celebrate the AD awards with our guests Jason Momoa , Thomas Reid , Charlie Cox , Nesta Cooper , Christian Camargo , and more

This year's honorees have been carefully selected by a diverse group of leaders from the audio description panel who have identified recipients as both audio description content leaders and media industry game changers! The award recipients will receive the newly created ACB Barry Award, in recognition as the best of the best in the field of audio description.

Come celebrate the achievements of these award recipients with our special guests, including Jason Momoa, Thomas Reid, and featuring Charlie Cox, Nesta Cooper, Christian Camargo, and many more!

The event's goal is to raise funding to support ACB's Audio Description Project (ADP), which was founded in 2009, and works with stakeholders and industry leaders to provide accessible video entertainment through the delivery of audio-described content. As the ADP continues to educate the community on the value and need for audio description, please consider donating to help support their mission and to help achieve our goal of accessible media for everyone in the blind and low vision community.

Join us for the 2021 Audio Description Awards Gala, brought to you by the American Council of the Blind, as we come together to celebrate outstanding achievements and help to increase awareness and demonstrate to audiences what a powerful effect the inclusion of audio description has on the lives of individuals who are blind and visually impaired.

To find out more visit, www.ADAwardsGala.org

2021 Audio Description Awards Gala Logo Nov 8, 2021 brought to you by the American Council of the Blind

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Council of the Blind