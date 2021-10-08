AM LLC Partners with Virginia Association of School Superintendents for the Group's Annual Fall Conference Leading Public Health Firm Provides School Health Solutions to Keep Classrooms Open, and Students & Staff Safe

LEESBURG, Va., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AM LLC , a public health firm supporting federal, state, and local health departments and K-12 school districts, announces a one-year Partner level sponsorship of the Virginia Association of School Superintendents ( VASS ), the professional association for school system executives and their leadership teams.

VASS is a non-profit organization of superintendents and school system leaders from across Virginia who are committed to the belief that the public schools of the nation are the primary instruments in maximally developing the potential of its student citizens. They were created to provide leadership in identifying and advocating the needs of public school students through policy development and other appropriate actions.

"Compared to other states, Virginia has had a relatively safe opening," said AM LLC's CEO and founder, Dan Gabriel. "However, instead of being out of the woods, the delta variant changed everything for the worst this summer. As kids spend more time indoors this fall, the chance for crippling new outbreaks due to new variants or misplaced optimism and lax protocols remains a distinct possibility. We are more than ready to keep Virginia students and teachers safe from COVID-19 and we look forward to working with them through this period of real uncertainty."

In October, Virginia directors of schools will gather for the VASS Annual Fall Conference (October 17-19) for meetings and professional development workshops at the Charlottesville Omni where representatives from AM will be on hand to meet with Virginia's superintendents. As a Partner, AM will facilitate program development and advisory assistance with key SSA members and decision-makers.

AM is co-sponsoring the Monday morning presentation entitled "Virginia Department of Health's Update on Health Guidelines and Regulations" featuring Laurie Forlano, Director of the Office of Epidemiology from the Commonwealth of Virginia.

At the conference and elsewhere, AM will collaborate with county leaders, health advocates, and corporate partners to identify priorities and to ensure that these stakeholders receive timely and accurate information to make appropriate health decisions for their communities.

Counties, states, or K-12 partners that are interested in partnering with AM for COVID-19 mitigation support should contact Dr. Christopher Orlea at c.orlea@amllc.co .

About AM LCC

AM LLC was purpose-built to work with partners addressing large-scale public health challenges. AM LLC can design and quickly deploy tailored and scalable workforce solutions to help your organization with all aspects of contact tracing, testing, and vaccine programming. Learn more at https://amllc.co/.

Media Contact: Dylan M. Martinez | amllc@pinkston.co

