Tenneco Announces Third Quarter Earnings Date And Conference Call Details

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) will report its third quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Friday, November 5, 2021 and host a webcast conference call the same day at 9:30 a.m. ET. The purpose of the call is to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter 2021, as well as to provide other information regarding the company's outlook.

A live "listen only" webcast and presentation materials will be available on the investor section of the company's website at https://investors.tenneco.com. An archive of the webcast will be available approximately one hour after conclusion of the call for one year.

Telephone participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using the following link:

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10161052/ee7271b14c

Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in, using the passcode "Tenneco Inc."

PARTICIPANT DIAL IN (TOLL FREE): 1-833-366-1121

PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN: 1-412-902-6733

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2020 revenues of $15.4 billion and approximately 73,000 team members working at more than 270 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Investors and others should note that Tenneco routinely posts important information on its website and considers the Investor section, www.investors.tenneco.com, a channel of distribution.

Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

