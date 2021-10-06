Over 220 Companies Voice Support for Voting Rights Advancement Act

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Business for Voting Rights, a group of more than 220 companies of all sizes and sectors across America, is calling on the Senate to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act (VRAA). Below is the Business for Voting Rights' statement of support for the VRAA:

"Over 220 companies of all sizes from every corner of the country and doing business in diverse sectors of the economy united earlier this summer to call on Congress to build on its history of bipartisan support for the Voting Rights Act and ensure that voting rights are protected for all of America's citizens. Although our companies serve different customers and communities, we – Business for Voting Rights – agree that all eligible Americans should have free, fair, and safe access to this fundamental right, regardless of their race or ethnicity.

Today, Senator Patrick Leahy (D-VT) introduced the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to move us closer as a country toward achieving that goal. This bill would revive a powerful tool to stop discriminatory election rule changes before they can cause harm, establish a more transparent system for voters when election rules are changed, and restore the ability to challenge discriminatory election rules in court.

Business for Voting Rights is proud to support commonsense legislation like the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, and we urge all members of Congress regardless of party to stand on the right side of history and support the protection of voting rights.

The right to vote transcends partisan politics and is foundational to our democracy. Every reauthorization of the Voting Rights Act has been signed into law by a Republican president and received strong bipartisan support in Congress, including unanimous support in the Senate in 2006. We urge Congress to come together again and pass this critical bill for the health of America's democracy and economy."

