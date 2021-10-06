HubSpot Announces Webcast Information for 2021 Analyst Day at INBOUND

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS), the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, today announced that it will webcast its 2021 Analyst Day event beginning at 10:25 am Eastern on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at analystday.hubspot.com .

This year's Analyst Day will feature presentations from HubSpot's leadership team that are designed for the investment community, including:

Leadership Team & Product Spotlight with CEO Yamini Rangan , Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Brian Halligan , and Co-Founder and CTO Dharmesh Shah

Executive overview from Yamini Rangan

Financial overview from CFO Kate Bueker

HubSpot will conclude the event with an executive Q&A session following the prepared remarks.

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, more than 121,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers.

Named Glassdoor's #4 Best Place to Work in 2021, HubSpot has been recognized for its award-winning culture by Great Place to Work, Comparably, Fortune, Entrepreneur, Inc., and more. HubSpot was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company's thousands of employees work across the globe in HubSpot offices and remotely.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com .

