ChenMed Adds Established Community Practices to Serve More Seniors at Dedicated Senior Medical Centers in Detroit Addition of Professional Medical Center and Dr. James Zelch's practice brings to Dedicated Senior Medical Center more than 60 years of experience providing high-quality, personalized care

DETROIT, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChenMed, a leading provider of primary care to Medicare-eligible seniors and parent company of Dedicated Senior Medical Center, has expanded its operations in Detroit with the acquisition of Professional Medical Center and the office of James Zelch, M.D., two internal medicine practices. The acquisitions will add patients to Dedicated Senior Medical Center locations in East Detroit, North Detroit, Southfield and Warren.

Aligning with quality physicians like Drs. Pernell, Tope and Zelch brings us closer to our goal of serving more seniors.

"As we continue to provide seniors with access to our affordable, VIP-care, partnering with physician practices that are established and highly respected in the community is key," said Jennifer Casey, M.D., regional chief medical officer for the Dedicated Detroit market. "Aligning with quality physicians like Dr. Pernell, Dr. Tope and Dr. Zelch brings us closer to our goal of serving more seniors."



With nearly 100 medical centers in 12 states, ChenMed offers a full range of primary care services to seniors, from preventive care to diagnostic services and management of chronic diseases. The medical centers, located in underserved communities, are led by caring, expert doctors who coordinate all aspects of their patients' care.

ChenMed operates four Dedicated Senior Medical Centers in the greater Detroit area, with locations in the East, East English Village, North and Southfield neighborhoods. It will add two new centers to its operations in the coming months in Eastpointe and Warren.

"I'm very impressed with how attentive and thorough the doctors are at Dedicated," said Dedicated patient Steven McConnaughey. "I look forward to my next visit at Dedicated when I'll have my blood sugar tested to find out if the new diet I adopted is helping to rid myself of pre-diabetes."

About ChenMed

ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that brings concierge-style medicine — and better health outcomes — to the neediest populations. Physician-led, ChenMed is a provider of choice for some 20 Medicare Advantage health insurance plans. Operating nearly 100 primary care medical practices for diverse populations of seniors, ChenMed results include up to 75 percent drops in emergency room visits and 30 to 50 percent reductions of inpatient hospital admissions. In addition, this high-touch primary care is shown to reduce coronavirus deaths by 40 percent, according to a study published in American Journal of Preventive Cardiology. A Fortune 2020 "Change the World" company, ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center and JenCare Senior Medical Center.

