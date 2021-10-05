Hotel Engine and Sonder announce strategic partnership to offer a more flexible and unique accommodation experience to Hotel Engine's network of 550,000+ business travelers

DENVER, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel Engine , the world's largest Lodging Performance Network, and Sonder , a next generation hospitality company, today announced that Sonder will join Hotel Engine's already extensive network of 700,000+ chain and boutique hotel properties, beginning October 2021. Sonder's full portfolio offers 250 live properties and 5,000 live units in 35+ cities across nine countries.

"We're always looking for new ways to elevate the guest experience for our business travelers," said Anwar Musa, Hotel Engine's Vice President of Supplier Relations. "The addition of Sonder provides more choice and flexibility in how our members travel and stay for work in some of the top cities around the world."

From rooms to suites and apartments, Hotel Engine members will be able to enjoy Sonder's guest experience, which combines innovative, tech-powered service with inspiring, thoughtfully designed accommodations.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to deliver our extraordinary hospitality experience to Hotel Engine's 550,000+ members, providing them with a comfortable, elevated, tech-first experience that we know travelers are looking for during Covid and beyond," shared Kristen Richter, Sonder's Vice President of Sales.

The partnership with Sonder is a natural progression for Hotel Engine as it continues to enhance its offerings by adding alternate and unique accommodations for its members.

About Hotel Engine

Hotel Engine is the world's largest Lodging Performance Network, established to create a richer, more rewarding business travel experience by connecting a global network of businesses and lodging partners. The collective power of the network delivers significant savings, convenience and choice to business travelers, while driving significant and differentiated business to lodging partners. Hotel Engine is trusted by 550,000+ individual members across 35,000+ businesses and 700,000 hotels in 185+ countries.

About Sonder

Sonder is revolutionizing hospitality through innovative, tech-enabled service and inspiring, thoughtfully designed accommodations combined into one seamless experience. Launched in 2014 and headquartered in San Francisco, Sonder provides a variety of accommodation options — from spacious rooms to fully-equipped suites and apartments — found in over 35 markets spanning ten countries and three continents. The Sonder app gives guests full control over their stay. Complete with self-service features, simple check-in and 24/7 on-the-ground support, amenities and services at Sonder are just a tap away, making a world of better stays open to all.

