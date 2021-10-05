Due to Popular Demand, Usher Adds Two Dates to Headlining Las Vegas Residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace December 23 & 24, 2021 Tickets for new shows go on sale Saturday, October 9 at 10 a.m. PT

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to popular demand, global megastar and eight-time GRAMMYÒ Award-winner Usher has announced two additional dates for his headlining residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.

Custom-designed for The Colosseum at Caesars Palace stage, and promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, the show gives audiences an extraordinary immersive experience with extravagant costumes and state-of-the-art technology in lighting, video and special effects. The exclusive, only-in-Vegas spectacular is packed with an impressive repertoire of smash hits spanning the multi-talented showman's 20-year career, including "U Remind Me," "Burn," "You Make Me Wanna…," "Don't Waste My Time," "Scream" and "Yeah!" Supported by a live band and over two dozen dancers, Usher's Las Vegas shows give fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see him up close and personal in an intimate 4,300-seat world-class performance venue, with a few surprises along the way.

Usher's Las Vegas show features creative and show direction from Outside the Box Amusements, with co-creative direction by Aakomon Jones, video design and content by Fragment Nine, lighting design by John Torres, production design by Paul Tate dePoo III, and choreography by Rio and Amy Allen, with Iz Avila and Lil Jon serving as musical directors.

Tickets for the new shows will go on sale to the public Saturday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. PT. Fan presale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. PT until Friday, Oct. 8 at 10 p.m. PT.

Citi is the official presale credit card of Usher's residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. PT until Friday, Oct. 8 at 10 p.m. PT through Citi Entertainment®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com .

In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Live Nation customers, will have access to presales running Thursday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. PT through Friday, Oct. 8 at 10 p.m. PT.

A limited number of VIP meet & greet packages and tickets to USHH: Backstory Pass – the exclusive pre-show experience with nightly appearances by Usher himself – are also available for each show. All tickets and packages can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com/ushervegas or in-person at The Colosseum box office. All shows begin at 9 p.m.

A limited number of tickets are available for the following four previously announced performances:

Dec. 2021: 28, 29, 31

Jan. 2022: 1

Additionally, Usher, Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment are donating $1 of every ticket purchased to Usher's Las Vegas residency to Usher's New Look, Inc. (UNL). Founded in 1999 by Usher as a young man barely out of his teens, UNL is on a mission to transform the lives of underserved youth through a comprehensive program that develops passion-driven, global leaders. UNL's peer-to-peer program model and curriculum provides Access, Awareness and Empowerment to youth in underserved communities, in order to guide them on a pathway to leadership and help them make educational and career choices that match their passions. Over the course of 21 years, the organization has reached more than 50,000 young people.

Challenging himself creatively and testing musical boundaries are characteristics that have defined Usher's career since he was first discovered 20 years ago on "Star Search." Usher has been ranked by the Recording Industry Association of America as one of the best-selling artists in American music history, having sold over 65 million albums worldwide. He has won numerous awards, including eight GRAMMY Awards, and was named the #1 Hot 100 artist of the 2000s decade. Billboard named him the second most successful artist of the 2000s decade, with his career-propelling 2004 album "Confessions" being ranked as the top solo album of the 2000s decade. Usher has attained nine Hot 100 #1 hits (all as a lead artist) and 18 Hot 100 top 10 singles.

2021 continues to be a busy year for Usher with new music and the launch of his first Las Vegas residency in July 2021. Musically, Usher's two latest singles "Don't Waste My Time" and "Bad Habits" both hit #1 on the Billboard R&B Charts. Usher is currently in the studio recording his 9th studio album which will be released late 2021.

Realizing that with success comes responsibility, Usher has also proven to be a major philanthropic force. Founded in 1999, Usher's New Look, Inc. Empowers youth from impoverished communities to become leaders. In recognition of his accomplishments, Usher has been honored by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the Trumpet Foundation, Do Something, the NAACP, and as the 2010 Ford Freedom Award Scholar. Usher's business ventures include a best-selling line of fragrances, and a business venture with RBMG (Raymond Braun Media Group).

For more information on Usher's New look Foundation, please visit http://ushersnewlook.org. Follow Usher on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

ABOUT LIVE NATION LAS VEGAS

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Usher, Keith Urban, Mariah Carey and Sting at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Lady Gaga, Aerosmith and Bruno Mars at Park Theater at Park MGM; Foreigner, Earth, Wind & Fire, Styx, Chicago, ZZ TOP and Adam Lambert at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; KISS, Shania Twain, Gwen Stefani and Scorpions at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; and Santana at House of Blues. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Michelob ULTRA Arena, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and more. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com. Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook, Instagram and follow us on Twitter.

ABOUT CAESARS PALACE

World-renowned Las Vegas resort and a Top 10 "Best U.S. Casino" by USA TODAY 10BEST Readers' Choice, Caesars Palace features 3,980 hotel guest rooms and suites, including the all-new Palace Tower featuring 10 new luxury villas, the 182-room Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace and Forbes Star Award-winning The Laurel Collection by Caesars Palace. The 85-acre resort offers diverse dining options from the award-winning Bacchanal Buffet, to celebrity chef-branded restaurants, including Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN, Pronto by Giada, as well as Bobby Flay's new Italian restaurant concept, Amalfi, now open, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden by restauranteur and television star Lisa Vanderpump, one of Nobu Matsuhisa's largest Nobu Restaurant and Lounge, Restaurant Guy Savoy, Old Homestead Steakhouse, Rao's, MR CHOW and more. For the best in cocktails, destination lounges include Montecristo Cigar Bar, Alto Bar, VISTA Cocktail Lounge, and Stadia Bar. The resort also features nearly 130,000 square feet of casino space, including a recently renovated race and sports book boasting the largest screen on the Strip at 138 ft., a five-acre Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, the luxurious Qua Baths & Spa, COLOR Salon, five wedding chapels and gardens, and the 75,000-square-foot OMNIA Nightclub with the top DJs such as Steve Aoki. The 4,300-seat Colosseum, Billboard Magazine's "Venue of the Decade: 2000 – 2009," spotlights world-class entertainers including Usher, Sting, Keith Urban, Rod Stewart, Reba, Brooks & Dunn and Jerry Seinfeld. The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace showcases more than 160 boutiques and restaurants. Caesars Palace is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit caesarspalace.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Caesars Palace on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-522-4700 ©2021, Caesars License Company, LLC.

