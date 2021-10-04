Sony Electronics Introduces the SRS-NS7 – a Wearable Personal Theater

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced the new SRS-NS7 wireless neckband speaker, the latest addition to its wearable speaker lineup, and the WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter. The SRS-NS7 provides an immersive home theater experience and when paired with the supplied wireless transmitter1, customers can experience tailored sound for a new way of listening. The WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter is also sold separately so customers can enjoy the same cinematic audio when using select Sony headphones.

"The SRS-NS7 transforms the way customers experience their favorite Dolby Atmos® movies thanks to Sony's unique 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer," said Tyler Ishida, Deputy President for Consumer Business Group, Sony Electronics Inc. "With powerful audio, long-lasting battery and an extremely comfortable design, this product is made for non-stop entertainment."

Ultimate Immersion with 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer

The SRS-NS7 is the world's first wireless neckband speaker that delivers Dolby Atmos® when paired with Sony's BRAVIA XR television models2. It offers Sony's unique 360 Spatial Sound, which delivers a perfectly optimized cinematic experience with the 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer app. When the SRS-NS7 is paired via Bluetooth® technology with the supplied wireless transmitter and connected to a BRAVIA XR TV2, the 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer app can take a photo of the user's ear and analyze their hearing characteristics by estimating the ear's 3D shape. This creates the ideal arrangement of virtual Dolby Atmos® speakers around the user3.

In addition to enjoying Dolby Atmos® on a BRAVIA XR TV2, SRS-NS7 users can also experience 360 Reality Audio4 music when using their smartphone. 360 Reality Audio immerses users in music as if they were right in front of their favorite artist, and is available when using compatible music services like Deezer, nugs.net and TIDAL.

Thrilling Personal Sound Experiences

Using Sony's renowned audio technologies, the SRS-NS7 delivers crystal clear acoustics and powerful sound pressure for the ultimate personal cinema experience. To achieve this, an X-Balanced Speaker Unit provides the optimum speaker size in a compact body and increases sound pressure and reduces distortion for clear music and vocals. Alongside this, the upward facing speaker delivers crisp sound directly to the user without disturbing others, so customer can enjoy movies and music even at midnight. Plus, the passive radiator increases low frequency response for clearer bass sound to deliver thumping music sound effects and deep beats.

Pictures and Sound, Perfectly in Sync

The supplied wireless transmitter helps minimize audio delay for the SRS-NS7 when connected with BRAVIA XR TVs, so users can be fully immersed in Dolby Atmos® movies with sound and pictures precisely matched5.

Comfortable Fit for Non-stop Entertainment

The SRS-NS7 is the perfect companion for all-night movie marathons or binge-watching favorite TV shows. It provides hours of comfortable viewing for all types of content thanks to its flexible and ergonomic design that fits securely around the neck.

There's no need to worry about battery life with the SRS-NS7's up to 12 hours6 of power and up to 5 hours7 at maximum volume, so even the longest movies and TV shows can keep on playing. Even when the battery is low, a 10-minute quick charge provides up to 60 minutes of extra play time8.

The SRS-NS7 is also great for working from home with easy hands-free calling. Optimal microphone placement allows the SRS-NS7 to capture and deliver voice in excellent quality, while an X-Balanced Speaker Unit reproduces colleagues' voices clearly. Plus, with echo cancelling minimizing feedback, everyone on the call can hear and be heard clearly.

Designed with total convenience in mind, the SRS-NS7 also features Multipoint Connection9, which enables users to connect two devices at the same time10. So, if a business call comes in on a laptop while customers are listening to music on their smartphone, they can take the call with just one click of the Play/Call button on the left side of the neckband. Once the call is over, it automatically reconnects to the smartphone playlist.

With an IPX411 splash-proof design, the SRS-NS7 lets users enjoy their favorite shows and tunes anywhere in the house without worry, even while doing daily chores like washing dishes. Plus, the open-ear style lets customers watch and listen while still being aware of what's going on around them.

Premium and Practical Design

With a fabric surface and a silicone neckband, the SRS-NS7 is perfect for everyday use and is easy to clean.

The SRS-NS7 is not only designed to be stylish, but also with the environment in mind. Less than 5% of the SRS-NS7 packaging is plastic, reflecting Sony's commitment to reducing the environmental impact of its products and practices.

WLA-NS7 Transmitter for Select Sony Headphones

Sony's 360 Spatial Sound experience on BRAVIA XR TVs2 will also be available on select Sony headphones12 when paired with the WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter13. The WLA-NS7 works with select Sony headphones to create atmospheric personal cinema that surrounds users for a new way of listening.

Pricing and Availability:

The SRS-NS7 has a suggested retail price of $299.99 and is available to pre-order today at Sony Electronics, Best Buy and Amazon. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/headphones/wearable-speakers/p/srsns7

The WLA-NS7 has a suggested retail price of $59.99 and is available to pre-order today at Sony Electronics, Best Buy and Amazon. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/headphones/wearable-speakers/p/wlans7

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

1 Included with purchase of SRS-NS7. Not included with purchase of Sony headphones.

2 360 Spatial Sound personalizer requires the supplied transmitter (WLA-NS7)] and a BRAVIA XR TV model sold separately. Firmware update available by Jan 2022 for the BRAVIA XR TV and is required to enjoy 360 Spatial Sound on BRAVIA XR. Network connection required for firmware update of BRAVIA XR.

3 To enjoy the personalised Dolby Atmos® experience, a connection with supplied wireless transmitter and BRAVIA XRTM is needed.

4 Sony | Headphones Connect app is needed for enjoying personalized 360 Reality Audio on smartphone. Requires subscription to a music streaming service - subscription fees apply. Some services may not be available in certain countries/regions. Please visit www.sony.net/360RA/ to check compatibility of the application and the service.

5 Minimizing audio delay is available only when connecting SRS-NS7 and supplied wireless transmitter with BRAVIA XR TVs. When connecting to other TVs (including BRAVIA TVs that are not BRAVIA XR), it won't minimize.

6 When volume is set to approximately 16 level. Actual performance may vary from the listed time due to the volume, songs played, surrounding temperature, and usage conditions.

7 When volume is set to approximately 31 level. Actual performance may vary from the listed time due to the volume, songs played, surrounding temperature, and usage conditions.

8 When volume is set to approximately 16 level. Actual performance may vary from the listed time due to the volume, songs played, surrounding temperature, and usage conditions.

9 One device for music playback using A2DP protocol, another device for communication using HFP profile. Requires device corresponded to Bluetooth connection. Combination of Mac OS computer and iPhone is not available.

10 Function availability may differ depending on OS of computer and smartphone.

11 Water resistance is only effective when cap is closed. Not guaranteed for all situations. The included Wireless Transmitter is not IPX4 compliant.

12 Compatible headphones models: WH-1000XM3, WF-1000XM3, WI-1000XM2, WH-1000XM4, WF-1000XM4, WH-XB900N, WH-XB700, WH-H910N, WH-H810, WF-C500, WH-XB910N.

13 WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter sold separately for select Sony headphones.

