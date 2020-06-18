WBAY Birthday Club

The Morning Birthday Club airs in the final half-hour of Action 2 News This Morning every day, including weekends. Pictures can be mailed to:

Birthday Club

WBAY-TV

115 S. Jefferson St.

Green Bay, WI 54301

Photographs you send to us will be returned if you include a self-addressed, stamped envelope. We cannot accept photos or birthday wishes by email.

Our morning team is glad to wish you and your loved ones a Happy Birthday!

To guarantee recording your Birthday Club wish, it’s best to record from 6:50 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. weekdays, or 8:50 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. weekends.

We recommend sending birthday wishes a week or two early. Because the people on the morning newscast work the overnight shift and put the Morning Birthday Club together in advance, this helps ensure the birthday wish airs on the day you want.

In your letter, include the person’s name and birth date (you’d be surprised how many letters forget at least one).

Include some of their interests and the names of the family and friends wishing them a Happy Birthday, and our anchors will read as much as time allows.

Please include your telephone number in case there are any problems (e.g., an illegible name, a missing birth date).

We also recommend writing the name of the person on the back of the picture -- and if there is more than one person in the photo, clarify which person is receiving the birthday wish.

Photographs you send to us will be returned if you include a self-addressed, stamped envelope. We cannot accept photos or birthday wishes by email.

Morning newscasts usually air on holidays, so birthday wishes will still air that day. In the event a morning newscast is pre-empted, wishes will appear the next day.