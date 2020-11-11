Yes, Wisconsin, there is a Santa Claus. Make glad the heart of childhood by answering the call to help TOYS FOR TOTS, so that boys and girls, infant to teen, will find a present under their tree this Christmas.

WBAY-TV is proud to again help the US Marine Corps carry on a decades-long tradition started by a Marine reservist in 1947.

Bring a new, unwrapped toy to any of the designated drop-off locations by December 9.

The toys donated are distributed to children throughout Northeast Wisconsin … not just a gift under the tree but a message of hope and motivation to grow into responsible citizens and community leaders.

Each year the holidays are made brighter for children in our communities with the support of volunteers and the generosity of thousands in Northeast Wisconsin. Thank you in advance for bringing a smile to children’s faces on Christmas Day and creating memories.

DROP-OFF LOCATIONS

There are many cities missing from this preliminary list. It will be updated as we receive more locations from the Salvation Army and U.S. Marine Corps. Did your business get a box? Let us know at web@wbay.com. We’ll verify it and add it to our list!

APPLETON

AAA, 160 S. McCarthy Rd.

Advance America, W3165 Van Roy Rd., Ste. 4

Alo Health, 652 W Ridgeview Dr.

American Legion Post 38, 3220 W. College Ave.

Apple Creek YMCA, 2851 E. Apple Creek Rd.

Appleton YMCA, 218 E. Lawrence St.

Appleton Dairy Queen Stores, 1627 N. Superior St.

Appleton Dairy Queen Stores, 2000 S. Oneida St.

Appleton Harley-Davidson, 5322 Clairemont Dr.

Associated Bank NA, 1195 N. Casaloma Dr.

Associated Bank NA, W3122 Cty. Rd. KK

Associated Bank NA, 2175 S. Memorial Dr.

Bazil’s, 109 W. College Avenue

Beck - Thibodeau Chiropractic, 1221 E. Northland Ave.

Blaze Fitness, 230 S. McCarthy Road

Brock White Company, 4807 W. Prospect Ave.

Burn Boot Camp - Appleton West, 1725 N. Casaloma Dr.

Burn Boot Camp - Appleton East, 3333 Express Ct.

Chain Reaction Bike Shop, 818 N. Superior Street

Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group, 1050 N. Lynndale Dr.

Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group, 2850 E. John Street

Cornerstone Financial Group, 158 E Northland Avenue

Cousineau Cars, 2225 W. Nordale Dr.

Darboy Family Chiropractic, W5669 County Road

Double Tree Appleton, 150 S. Nicolet Rd.

Fairfield Inn & Suites Appleton, 130 S. Nicolet Rd.

Fleet Farm, 3035 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Fox Communities Credit Union, 3401 E. Calumet St.

Fox Communities Credit Union, 2531 Highway Dr.

Fox Communities Credit Union, 1724 S. Lawe St.

Fox Communities Credit Union, 610 E. Wisconsin Ave.

GameDay Sports Bar, N225 Stoney Brook Lane

Gnomes Games, W3169 Van Roy Rd.

Gustman Motor Company, 2400 W. Spencer St.

Johnson Financial Group, 222 W. College Ave.

Knight Barry, 5697 Grande Market Dr.

Kolosso Toyota, 3000 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Kountry Bar, N3095 Cty Rd A

M & G Automotive, 5000 W. Greenville Dr.

Menards - East, 3300 E. Express Court

North Shore Bank, 1100 W. Northland Ave.

Play & Grow Learning Center- Appleton, 1220 Mayflower Dr.

Play & Grow Learning Center- Appleton, W2633 Barney Court

Russ Darrow Direct, 4400 W. College Ave.

SagePoint Financial, W6110 Aerotech Dr., Ste. A

San Rocco’s, 1025 N. Badger Ave.

Schmitt Title, 900 W. College Ave.

Schubbe Resch Chiropractic & Physical Therapy, 2200 S. Kensington Dr.

SERVPRO of Appleton, 2235 Northern Rd.

Sherwin Williams, 1023 W. College Avenue

Sherwin Williams, W3165 Springfield Drive

Sherwin Williams, 1140 Westhill Blvd

Silver Tuna Tattoo & Piercing, 3003 W. Prospect Ave., Ste. 103

Strong Chiropractic, 1801 N. Richmond St.

Suess Electronics, 2520 W. Wisconsin Ave.

The Academy, 220 W. Northland Ave.

Tri City Glass & Door, 2801 N. Roemer Rd.

Unos Chicago Grill, W3254 Van Roy Road

Valley Eye Associates, 21 Park Pl.

Valley Eye Associates, 2100 S. Kensington Dr.

Valley Eye Associates, 2500 E. Capitol Dr.

Walgreens, 729 W. Northland Ave.

Walgreens, 1305 N. Casaloma Drive

WeMeraki, 1737 N. Casaloma Drive

Wisconsin Building Supply, 222 N. Lilas Dr.

Wishing Well, 2709 E. Newberry Street

Your CBD Store Appleton, 3402 N. Richmond St, Unit B

ASHWAUBENON

Gnome Games, 2160 S. Ridge Rd.

BELLEVUE

Menards, 2560 Steffens Ct.

BLACK CREEK

Wishing Well on A, N4510 Cty Rd A

BRILLION

Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group, 964 W. Ryan St.

COMBINED LOCKS

Kamps, 303 Williams Street

DE PERE

Menards, 1313 Lawrence Dr.

Papa Murphy’s, 1025 Main Ave.

Papa Murphy’s, 565 Swan Rd.

Walgreens, 901 Main Ave.

GREEN BAY

Automobile Gallery, 400 S. Adams St.

Fleet Farm, 213 N. Taylor St.

Fleet Farm, 2460 Main St.

Gnome Games, 1683 E. Mason St.

Papa Murphy’s, 1487 W. Mason St.

Papa Murphy’s, 2235 Main St.

Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St.

Walgreens, 1165 W. Mason St.

Walmart, 2440 W. Mason St.

WBAY Lobby, 115 S. Jefferson St.

Willow Cove Dental, 1195 W. Mason St.

GREENVILLE

Fox West YMCA, W6931 School Rd.

Play & Grow Learning Center, N1673 Municipal Drive

Two Men and a Truck, N941 Craftsmen Dr.

HOWARD

Menards, 2300 Woodman Dr.

Papa Murphy’s, 2300 Lineville Rd., Ste. 105

KAUKAUNA

Associated Bank NA, 205 E. 4th Street

Recyclist Bike Shop, 631 Saunders Road

The Bank of Kaukauna, 264 W. Wisconsin Ave.

KIMBERLY

Boots Chiropractic & Wellness Center SC, 1020 Truman St., H30 Ste. B

Fox Communities Credit Union, 528 S. Washington St.

Heart of the Valley YMCA, 225 W. Kennedy Ave.

Tanners Grill & Bar, 730 S. Railroad Street

Tiger’s Tavern, 116 W. Kimberly Avenue

LITTLE CHUTE

BLC Community Bank, 206 E. Main St.

Ladder House, 130 E. Main St.

Trilliant Food & Nutrition, 1101 Moasis Dr.

MENASHA

Deadman Ink Tattoos, 522 9th St.

Martenson & Eisele Inc., 1377 Midway Road

North Shore Bank, 1500 Appleton Rd.

Pedersen Law Office, 3010 S. Appleton Rd.

Sherwin Williams, 1267 Appleton Road

Walgreens, 305 Racine St.

NEENAH

Associated Bank NA, 100 W. Wisconsin Avenue

Bergstrom Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac, 150 N. Green Bay Rd.

Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group, 105 E. Bell St.

Fox Communities Credit Union, 1151 Westowne Dr.

Fox Valley Stone and Brick, 1745 Breezewood Ln.

Holidays Pub & Grill, 1395 W. American Drive

Metro Motor Cycle, 1020 American Drive

Neenah-Menasha YMCA, 110 W. North Water St.

Old National Bank, 971 S Green Bay Road

Schubbe Resch Chiropractic, 1511 S. Commercial St.

Sherwin Williams, 1165 W. Winneconne Ave, Ste A

State Farm - Josh Carter Agency, 1108 Breezewood Ln.

OSHKOSH

Strong Chiropractic, 1426 S. Commercial St.

Strong Chiropractic, 2100 Omro Road, Ste B

Valley Eye Associates, 719 Doctor’s Court

SHERWOOD

Play & Grow Learning Center, W450 Clifton Rd.

How Toys for Tots began

In 1947, the wife of a U.S. Marine Corps reservist handcrafted a doll and asked her husband to take it to an organization that would give it to a needy child for Christmas. Major (later Colonel) Bill Hendricks couldn’t find one, so at his wife’s urging and a group of Marine Reservists in Los Angeles started one. It was so successful, the Marine Corps adopted it in 1948 and it spread to Marine Corps Reserve units nationwide and received publicity from Hollywood celebrities (it didn’t hurt that Hendricks’s weekday job was head of Public Relations for Warner Brothers Studio).

In 1948, animator Walt Disney designed the Toys for Tots logo still in use today.

Starting in 1980, Toys for Tots began accepting only new toys. Three things precipitated this move: 1) Changes in defense that required more training for Marine Reservists, so they had less time to refurbish used toys; 2) Growing public awareness of safety and health issues with older toys; 3) A feeling that giving hand-me-down toys didn’t give underprivileged children the message Marines wanted to send them on Christmas Day.

In 1991, acting on U.S. Secretary of Defense authorization, the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation was created to be the fund-raising and support arm of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.

In 1995, the Secretary of Defense declared toys for Tots an official activity of the Marine Corps and official mission of the Marine Corps Reserve.

Toys for Tots has been named Readers Digest’s “Best Children’s Charity”; met all 20 standards for the Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance; and for years has received Charity Navigator’s highest rating, four stars, for its sound fiscal management.

Source: Toys for Tots Foun