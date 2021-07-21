APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Join the U.S. Venture Open on Wednesday, August 9, and help its mission to end poverty in Northeast Wisconsin.

Action 2 News will have special reports highlighting grant recipients during Action 2 News at 10 starting Sunday, August 6, leading up to the U.S. Venture Open.

This year’s guest of honor is Oscar-winning actor and philanthropist Charlize Theron. She was named the celebrity guest in 2021 but her events were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Theron will attend the U.S. Venture Open on August 9 and be interviewed at the dinner reception that evening at Van Abel’s of Hollandtown. The dinner is open to registered guests only.

The U.S. Venture Open is promoted as the single largest, one-day charity golf event. Funds raised support non-profits working together to fight poverty throughout Northeast Wisconsin. Since 1986, it’s raised $60 million, which is then distributed through grants to non-profit organizations.

Details about the event and how to attend can be found on the U.S. Venture Open website.

Even if you’re not participating in the U.S. Venture Open in-person, there are still ways to donate!

Donate online today and browse auction items at GiveSmart.com or text USVO to 76278

The focus is on organizations that embrace continuous improvement, social innovation, shared measurement, sustainability, scalability and equity. Look at some of the recent grants and see how your donations have made a difference for local non-profits in the short videos below. More recent grants are listed below the video.

Peer-to-peer addiction recovery programs (video)

Create elementary school programs for children with emotional and mental health issues to keep them in the classroom and reduce stigma (video)

Bring various organizations together to meet the diverse needs of growingly diverse cultural communities (video)

Welcome Baby Initiative to increase pre-natal and post-natal visits and support new families with the greatest needs

Open a licensed facility for pregnant and parenting youth to find shelter and supportive services (video)

Chromebooks and transportation to vocational education for high school students with special needs

Eviction prevention planning (video)

Be Great Graduate helping and inspiring kids to stay in school (video)

Reduce food insecurities among NWTC’s neediest students while increasing the number of Paul’s Pantry clients attending college

Developing partnerships for farm-to-school food programs benefiting local farmers and school children (video)

Providing Chromebooks and wi-fi hotspots to Winnebago Area Literacy Council learners and tutors to continue lessons virtually during the pandemic

Programs providing inmates and people who served their time get education, training and support to find stable jobs (video)

Address mental health needs in Head Start Early Childhood

Making modifications to the St. Joseph Food Program building to better serve people during the pandemic

Mental health services centered on people of color and under-served communities

Help domestic abuse services retain experienced staff working in a field with high burnout and secondary trauma

Provide opportunities for people using food pantries to enjoy fresh produce (video)

Make home improvements for people to stay in their homes as they get older and keep the home in their family (video)

The money comes from generous corporations, family foundations and individuals and administered by grant teams at three local community foundations.

Make a difference today to help end poverty in Northeast Wisconsin.

