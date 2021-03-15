Presented by Samaritan Counseling Center of the Fox Valley (Samaritan Counseling Center of the Fox Valley Inc)

Celebrate the strength and selflessness we find in each other.

Samaritan Counseling Center is looking for people deserving of the Selfless Samaritan Awards.

You can nominate a person or groups through March 31, 2021. Read details and qualifications for the award categories below then CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE A DESERVING PERSON OR GROUP TODAY!

2021 Selfless Samaritan Awards

Samaritan Counseling Center of the Fox Valley present the 2021 Selfless Samaritan Awards given in honor of people and groups who’ve stepped up to care for neighbors and strangers in extraordinary ways during the past year. Nominations are open now through March 31.

Winners will be recognized during the May 5 Silent Samaritan Thank You Celebration with awards designed and crafted by Studio K Stained Glass.

You can help us celebrate the good and helpful people in our communities! There are three award categories:

ESSENTIAL HEALTH CARE WORKER

This award recognizes an individual who works in the health care field who has gone above and beyond in their dedication to their profession, especially in the past year. This person has a passion for health care along with a personality that inspires others to step up to challenges. Doctors, nurses, EMT, home health care professionals, assisted living caregivers, nursing assistants, personal care aids, medical assistants and other direct-patient-care workers qualify for this award. Candidates must reside or work in one of the following counties: Outagamie, Winnebago, Brown, Calumet or Waupaca.

COMMUNITY SERVICE OR CHURCH GROUPS

We all benefit when service, nonprofit, or church groups respond to the needs of their communities. Did an organization you know, or to which you belong, expand an existing service or create a new service or outreach program based on new or increased needs in the community, especially in the past year? Groups must be located in Outagamie, Winnebago, Brown, Calumet or Waupaca counties.

GOOD SAMARITAN

Think of an especially dedicated coworker, neighbor, or volunteer. This award recognizes a person who makes a positive impact at work, in their neighborhood, or at a community/nonprofit organization. The nominee must live in Outagamie, Winnebago, Brown, Calumet or Waupaca counties.

CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE A DESERVING PERSON OR GOUP TODAY!

ABOUT SAMARITAN COUNSELING CENTER

Our mission is to connect mind, body and spirit so individuals, families, organizations and communities thrive.

Samaritan Counseling Center of the Fox Valley is a state-certified, nonprofit mental health agency, providing counseling for children, youth, adults, couples and families. We work with low income, underinsured, or uninsured. In 2020, 40% of Samaritan’s clients qualified as those.

Our team of licensed mental health professionals are experienced in dealing with a wide range of emotional, spiritual, relational and behavioral concerns such as: Anxiety, Depression, Relationship issues, Stress, Parenting challenges, Grief, Alcohol and other drug abuse. Mental health is a key part of your overall health. Screenings are the quickest way to determine if you or someone you care about should connect with a mental health professional.

CLICK HERE TO TAKE OUR ANONYMOUS AND CONFIDENTIAL MENTAL HEALTH SCREENING

SAMARITAN PROGRAMS

Counseling is available to families, couples and individuals from young children to seniors. We are a team of licensed mental health professionals experienced in dealing with a wide range of emotional, spiritual, relational and behavioral concerns.

Connected Community Wellness Screen aims to prevent suicide by providing voluntary and confidential emotional wellness check-ups right at school. Check-ups look for mental health symptoms associated with increased suicide risk. Screening staff work with families of students with mental health concerns to connect them with professional counseling in the community. The CCWS serves 10 school systems in Northeast Wisconsin.

Mental Health Ministry Initiative equips faith leaders to minister to mental health in their faith communities and beyond. This program is a partnership with NAMI Fox Valley.

Centro Esperanza began in 2017 as a counseling, group support and mental health education program for the Spanish speaking community in collaboration with NAMI Fox Valley.

QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) suicide intervention program trains everyday people to identify individuals who are feeling hopeless, intervene and get them help. This program is a partnership with Prevent Suicide Fox Cities, Community for Hope and the Zero Suicide Initiative (Winnebago, Outagamie & Calumet counties).

For more information visit our website: Samaritan-counseling.com

https://samaritan-counseling.com (Samaritan Counseling Center of the Fox Valley Inc.)

