The result of 2022's Toys for Tots LAST CALL toy drive in the lobby of the WBAY Building.

THIS IS OUR “TOYS FOR TOTS” CAMPAIGN REPORT FROM 2022 -- PRESERVED FOR ARCHIVAL PURPOSES

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Yes, Wisconsin, there is a Santa Claus, and he lives in the generosity of every one of us. Make glad the heart of childhood by answering the call to help TOYS FOR TOTS so that boys and girls, infant to teen, will find a present under their tree this Christmas.

This year’s Toys for Tots drive is officially over with the end of LAST CALL in Green Bay and Appleton (though you might still find some boxes before they’re collected). The lobby of the WBAY Building is FULL except for some carefully spaced walkways through the toys, some piled waist high or higher!

THANK YOU to everyone who donated!

The response this year was heartwarming. All of these toys are going to children in our area who might not have gotten a toy under their tree for Christmas.

This is what it looked like after he pushed everything together and piled up the toys to get to the doors:

The result of 2022's Toys for Tots LAST CALL toy drive in the lobby of the WBAY Building. (WBAY)

WBAY-TV is proud to help the U.S. Marine Corps celebrate the 75th anniversary of TOYS FOR TOTS, a mission started by a Marine reservist in 1947.

This is the 18th year WBAY has hosted Last Call, a massive, one-day push to get those last-minute donations to collection points. Our partnership with the Marines started in 1988, and our first Last Call was in 2005.

The toys are distributed to children in the area where they’re donated … giving a child not just a gift under the tree but a message of hope and motivation to grow into responsible citizens and community leaders.

This year’s Toys for Tots drive began November 10. People were asked to donate new, unwrapped donations. Last Call was held at the WBAY Building, 115. S. Jefferson St., in downtown Green Bay and the Fox Communities Credit Union branch at 2201 E. Enterprise Ave., right off the I-41 Ballard Rd. exit. U.S. Marines were on-hand to provide curbside service from 6 in the morning until 8 at night. People didn’t even have to get out of their cars!

To say thank you, donors during Last Call received a 30% coupon for tickets to see the Harlem Globetrotters at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon on Thursday, Dec. 29. The first 25 people to drop off toys at WBAY each received a pair of free tickets to the game.

Each year the holidays are made brighter for children in our communities with the support of volunteers and the generosity of thousands in Northeast Wisconsin. Thank you in advance for bringing a smile to children’s faces on Christmas Day and creating memories.

Please patronize these local businesses that helped collect toys in 2022!

Algoma

Algoma Long-term Care, 1510 Fremont St.

Autumn’s Journey Assisted Living, 500 Bay Rd.

Dairy Deans Family Restaurant, 824 4th St.

Door County Medical Center, 815 Jefferson St.

Fish Tale Ale House, 530 4th St.

Richmond Center, 305 Steele St.

Seiler Tire, 1404 Jefferson St.

St. Paul’s School, 1115 Division St.

True Value, 521 4th St.

Allouez

Olejneczak Realty, 375 W. St. Joseph St.

Precision Chiropractic, 2920 S. Webster Ave., Suite 100

YMCA Broadview, 380 Broadview Dr.

Appleton

AAA, 160 S. McCarthy Rd.

Advance America, W3165 Van Roy Rd., Ste. 4

All Seasons Coffee House, 1390 N. Popp Ln.

American Legion Post 38, 3220 W. College Ave.

American National Bank-Fox Cities, 2200 N. Richmond St.

Anytime Fitness, W3171 Springfield Dr.

Apple Creek YMCA, 2851 E. Apple Creek Rd.

Appleton YMCA, 218 E. Lawrence St.

Appleton Harley-Davidson, 5322 Clairemont Dr.

Appleton Police Department, 222 S. Walnut St.

Associated Bank NA, 2701 N. Richmond St.

Associated Bank NA, 1195 N. Casaloma Dr.

Associated Bank NA, W3122 Cty. Rd. KK

Associated Bank NA, 2175 S. Memorial Dr.

Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group, 1050 N. Lynndale Dr.

Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group, 2850 E. John Street

Cornerstone Financial Group, 158 E Northland Avenue

Darboy Family Chiropractic, W5669 County Road

D & M Interior Flooring, 309 Allegiance Ct.

DoubleTree by Hilton Appleton, 150 S. Nicolet Rd.

Duffy Chiropractic, 811 N. Lynndale Dr., Suite 1B

East Wisconsin Savings Bank, 501 E. Wisconsin Ave.

East Wisconsin Savings Bank, 1501 N. Casaloma Dr.

Engage Orthodontics, 2001 S. Matthias St.

Expert Real Estate Partners LLC, 613 N. Lynndale Dr.

Fairfield Inn & Suites Appleton, 130 S. Nicolet Rd.

Fleet Farm, 3035 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Flex-Staff Inc., 800 Westhill Blvd.

Fox Communities Credit Union, 3401 E. Calumet St.

Fox Communities Credit Union, 2531 Highway Dr.

Fox Communities Credit Union, 1724 S. Lawe St.

Fox Communities Credit Union, 610 E. Wisconsin Ave.

Gnome Games, W3169 Van Roy Rd.

Gustman Motor Company, 2400 W. Spencer St.

Heart of the Valley Travel, N120 Main St.

Herrling Clark Law Firm Ltd., 800 N. Lynndale Dr.

Image Nutrition, 1920 Crooks Ave.

Kolosso Toyota, 3000 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Lillian’s, 115 E. College Ave.

Menards - East, 3300 E. Express Court

Menards - West, 5105 W. Integrity Way

Old National Bank, 1220 W. Northland Ave.

Outagamie County Courthouse, 320 S. Walnut St.

Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, 3030 E. Goodland Dr.

Outagamie County U.W. Extension, 3365 W. Brewster St.

Play & Grow Learning Center- Appleton, 1220 Mayflower Dr.

Play & Grow Learning Center- Appleton, W2633 Barney Court

Rennes Health and Rehab, 325 E. Florida Ave.

Russ Darrow Direct, 4400 W. College Ave.

SagePoint Financial, W6110 Aerotech Dr., Ste. A

Schmitt Title, 900 W. College Ave.

Schubbe Resch Chiropractic & Physical Therapy, 2200 S. Kensington Dr.

SERVPRO of Appleton, 2235 Northern Rd.

Silver Tuna Tattoo & Piercing, 3003 W. Prospect Ave., Ste. 103

Strong Chiropractic, 1801 N. Richmond St.

Suess Electronics LLC, 2520 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Tetting & Tetting Dental, 901 W. Association Dr.

Think Hallmark Real Estate, 2324 W. Spencer St.

Valley Eye Associates, 21 Park Place

Valley Eye Associates, 2100 S. Kensington Dr.

Valley Eye Associates, 2500 E. Capitol Dr.

Verve, A Credit Union, 1435 Oneida St.

Walgreens, 2803 N. Mead St.

Wisconsin Building Supply, 222 N. Lilas Dr.

Ashwaubenon

Ashwaubenon Village Hall, 2155 Holmgren Way

Fox Communities Credit Union, 2170 S. Ashland Ave.

Framemakers, 2162 S. Ridge Rd.

Gnome Games, 2160 S. Ridge Rd.

Pella Windows & Doors, 500 Pilgrim Way

Ruby Design, 711 Mike McCarthy Way

Sammy’s Pizza, 2161 S. Oneida St.

School House, 770 Willard Dr.

Western Racquet & Fitness Club, 2500 S. Ashland Ave.

Bellevue

Brown County Sheriff’s Office, 2684 Development Dr.

Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 1967 Allouez Ave.

Pace Analytical, 1241 Bellevue St., Suite 9

Brillion

Coldwell Banker, the Real Estate Group, 964 W. Ryan St.

Casco

Village Kitchen, 101 Old Orchard Ave.

De Pere

Back in Action Chiropractic, 500 Main Ave., Suite A

Cornerstone Mortgage, 1494 Mid Valley Dr.

De Pere Auto Center, 705 George St.

Delorey Chiropractic, 1488 Mid Valley Dr.

Fox Communities Credit Union, 515 Redbird Circle

Healthy Horizons, 586 Redbird Circle

Kids Dental Experts, 1926 Dickinson Rd.

Menards, 1313 Lawrence Dr.

NexStep Financial, 1540 Main Ave., Suite A

Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza, 1025 Main Ave.

Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza, 565 Swan Rd.

Resource One Realty, 1740 E. Matthew Dr.

Tundra Chiropractic, 1251 Scheuring Rd., Suite A

Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe, 1840 Dickinson Rd.

Walgreens, 901 Main Ave.

Walgreens, 150 S. Wisconsin St.

Denmark

L&L One Stop, E2520 E. County Rd. BB

Dyckesville

Bank of Luxemburg, E166 County Rd. S.

Freedom

East Wisconsin Savings Bank, N3947 Columbia Ave.

Gillett

Family Dollar, 109 N. McKenzie St.

O.J.’s Midtown, 128 E. Main St.

Pat’s Market, 117 N. McKenzie St.

Primal Eats, 14109 County VV

Green Bay

The Automobile Gallery, 400 S. Adams St.

Bay Settlement BP, 2278 Bay Settlement Rd.

Cherry Optical, 1640B Fire Lane Dr.

Coldwell Banker (Jill & Co. Real Estate), 745 Ontario Rd.

Cornerstone Mortage, 1830 W. Mason St.

Dental Associates, 430 Main St.

Dorsch Ford, 2641 Eaton St.

Fleet Farm, 213 N. Taylor St.

Fleet Farm, 2460 Main St.

Fox Communities Credit Union, 1820 Main St.

Fox Communities Credit Union, 411 S. Military Ave.

Fox Communities Credit Union, 2521 Steffens Ct.

Gnome Games, 1683 E. Mason St.

H.J. Martin and Son, 320 S. Military Ave.

Kids Dental Experts, 125 Siegler St.

Kroc Center, 1315 Lime Kiln Rd.

Menards, 2560 Steffens Ct.

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, 111 N. Washington St., Suite 410

Nova Medical Center, 1620 S. Ashland Ave.

Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza, 2235 Main St.

Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza, 1487 W. Mason St.

Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St.

Schroeder’s Flowers, 1530 S. Webster Ave.

South Bay Marina, 1010 Bay Beach Rd.

UPS, 1794 Allouez Ave., Suite C

Walgreens, 1995 Main St.

Walgreens, 1165 W. Mason St.

Walgreens, 116 N. Military Ave.

Walgreens, 2204 University Ave.

WBAY Lobby, 115 S. Jefferson St.

Willow Cove Dental, 1195 W. Mason St.

YMCA East, 1740 S. Huron Rd.

Greenville

Fox West YMCA, W6931 School Rd.

Play & Grow Learning Center, N1673 Municipal Dr.

Howard

Alive & Kicking Pizza Crust, 1326 Cornell Rd.

Fox Communities Credit Union, 2525 Lineville Rd.

Howard Dental Center, 2140 Velp Ave.

Menards, 2300 Woodman Dr.

YMCA West, 601 Cardinal Ln.

Kaukauna

Associated Bank NA, 205 E. 4th Street

The Bank of Kaukauna, 264 W. Wisconsin Ave.

East Wisconsin Savings Bank, 109 W. 2nd St.

Clear Approach Optometry, 1901 Crooks Ave., Ste. C

Heart of the Valley Dance Academy, 1921 Lehrer Ln.

Kaukauna Utilities, 777 Island St.

Kewaunee

Center Court Convenience, 1414 Center St.

Dollar General, 991 Marquette Dr.

Hooterville Station, E2904 Center Rd. J

Jorn’s Chevrolet, 1613 Center St.

Kewaunee Health & Fitness, 160 Terraqua Dr.

Pagel’s Ponderosa Dairy, N4893 County C

The Grove, N4494 Hwy 42

Tractor Supply Co., 802 Main St.

Vollrath Co., 23 Kilbourn St.

Kimberly

Allstate - Kevin Heiting Agency, 700 Schelfhout Lane, Suite E

East Wisconsin Savings Bank, 220 W. Kimberly Ave.

Fox Communities Credit Union, 528 S. Washington St.

Heart of the Valley YMCA, 225 W. Kennedy Ave.

Lakewood

First Presbyterian Church, 15552 Hwy 32

Lakewood Motorsports, 17168 St. Mary’s Rd.

Nicolet Pharmacy, 15481 Commercial Rd.

Lena

Dollar General, 235 E. Main St.

Emily’s Cutting Edge, 304 Rosera St.

Lena Lanes, 201 W. Harley St.

Lena Library, 200 E. Main St.

McGuire’s, 211 S. Rosera St.

The Store Gas Station, 100 S. Rosera St.

Little Chute

BLC Community Bank, 206 E. Main St.

East Wisconsin Savings Bank, 1805 E. Main St.

Simon’s Specialty Cheese, 2735 Freedom Rd.

Little Suamico

St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1253 County Rd. J

Luxemburg

Krohn Dairy Store, N. 2915 County Rd. AB

Lemmens Hardware Inc., 606 Center Dr.

Rendezvous of Luxemburg, E896 County Rd. N

Rice Engineering Inc., 105 School Creek Trail

Simonar Shell, 1625 Main St.

Menasha

North Shore Bank, 1500 Appleton Rd.

Pedersen Law Office, 3010 S. Appleton Rd.

Ultimate Fusion Athletics R&B Training Center, 1670 Drum Corps Dr.

Neenah

Associated Bank NA, 100 W. Wisconsin Avenue

Bergstrom Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac, 150 N. Green Bay Rd.

Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group, 105 E. Bell St.

Evergreen Credit Union, 1500 American Dr.

Fox Communities Credit Union, 1151 Westowne Dr.

Fox Valley Stone and Brick, 1745 Breezewood Ln.

Holidays Pub & Grill, 1395 W. American Dr.

Neenah-Menasha YMCA, 110 W. North Water St.

Old National Bank, 971 S. Green Bay Rd.

Pyramid Foods, 1060 Breezewood Ln.

State Farm - Josh Carter Agency, 1108 Breezewood Ln.

Strong Chiropractic, 1426 S. Commercial St.

Verve, a Credit Union, 640 S. Green Bay Rd.

Verve, a Credit Union, 110 W. Bell St.

Oconto

Associated Bank, 1035 Main St.

Bayshore Chiropractic, 1134 Main St.

Bellin Health Bond Community Center, 1201 Park Ave.

Chiropractic Advantage, 344 McDonald St.

Crivello’s, 818 Main St.

Dollar General, 103 Bralick Way

Family Dollar, 1114 Main St.

Farnsworth Library, 715 Main St.

First Presbyterian Church, 133 Jackson St.

Feyre Salon Spa, 584 Brazeau Ave.

Hall Land and Title, 361 Badger Ct.

Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 716 Madison St.

LaTourneau Plastic Inc., 160 Charles St.

MTI (Marine Technology Inc.), 206 Charles St.

NEW Credit Union, 405 Pecor St.

Oconto City Hall, 1210 Main St.

Oconto County Courthouse, 301 Washington St.

One Choice Wireless - Cellcom, 202 Main St.

PM Liquidation, 136 Huron Ave.

Queen of Peace, 512 Brazeau Ave.

Robert’s Hometown Hardware, 919 Main St.

Stephenson National Bank, 101 Bralick Way

The Cafe Lounge, 202B Main St.

The Dockside, 1302 Harbor Rd.

The Shop, 821 Main St.

Thompson’s County Market, 722 Brazeau Ave.

Tractor Supply, 126 Charles St.

Unlimited Services, 170 Evergreen Rd.

Wagner Shell, 517 Smith Ave.

Oconto Falls

Dollar General, 607 E. Highland Dr.

Family Dollar, 347 E. Highland Dr.

Iverson’s Piggly Wiggly, 409 E. Highland Dr.

Meadowlands Senior Living, 747 E. Highland Dr.

NEW Credit Union, 301 Jackson St.

Oconto Electric Co-Op, 7479 Rea Rd.

Oconto Falls Library, 251 N. Main St.

Oconto Falls Senior Center, 512 Caldwell

River City Diner, 805 Brazeau Ave.

S&S Bar & Restaurant, 211 S. Maple St.

True Value, 412 E. Highland Dr.

Oshkosh

Strong Chiropractic, 2100 Omro Road, Ste B

Valley Eye Associates, 719 Doctor’s Court

Pound

Brad’s Woutersfront II, 13127 S. White Potato Lake Rd.

Pulaski

Fox Communities Credit Union, 1061 Corporate Way

Rio Creek

Walters of Rio Creek, E4351 County Rd. K

Sherwood

Play & Grow Learning Center, W450 Clifton Rd.

Sobieski

St. Maximilian of Kobe Parish, 6051 Noble St.

Suamico

Edward Jones, 2784 Deerfield Ave. E Suite 1

Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza, 2300 Lineville Rd.

Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe, 2514 Lineville Rd.

Suring

Dollar General, 611 E. Main St.

Townsend

Mike’s Supermarket, 17887 Hwy 32

Pintsch’s True Value Hardware, 17891 Highway 32

WE ACCEPT DELIVERIES

If you’d prefer to do your toy shopping from the comfort and safety of your home, WBAY will accept package deliveries. Donations will go around the tree in the WBAY Building lobby before being distributed by the U.S. Marines and Salvation Army. Shop online at any store you choose and have the toys shipped to us:

WBAY-TV

Attn: Toys for Tots

115 S. Jefferson St.

Green Bay, WI 54301

If the store only gives you one line for the recipient, please use “WBAY Attn Toys for Tots” or something similar. Toys sent to us will be distributed in the greater Green Bay area.

How Toys for Tots began

In 1947, the wife of a U.S. Marine Corps reservist handcrafted a doll and asked her husband to take it to an organization that would give it to a needy child for Christmas. Major (later Colonel) Bill Hendricks couldn’t find one, so at his wife’s urging and a group of Marine Reservists in Los Angeles started one. It was so successful, the Marine Corps adopted it in 1948 and it spread to Marine Corps Reserve units nationwide and received publicity from Hollywood celebrities (it didn’t hurt that Hendricks’s weekday job was head of Public Relations for Warner Brothers Studio).

In 1948, animator Walt Disney designed the Toys for Tots logo still in use today.

Starting in 1980, Toys for Tots began accepting only new toys. Three things precipitated this move: 1) Changes in defense that required more training for Marine Reservists, so they had less time to refurbish used toys; 2) Growing public awareness of safety and health issues with older toys; 3) A feeling that giving hand-me-down toys didn’t give underprivileged children the message Marines wanted to send them on Christmas Day.

In 1991, acting on U.S. Secretary of Defense authorization, the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation was created to be the fund-raising and support arm of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.

In 1995, the Secretary of Defense declared toys for Tots an official activity of the Marine Corps and official mission of the Marine Corps Reserve.

Toys for Tots has been named Readers Digest’s “Best Children’s Charity”; met all 20 standards for the Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance; and for years has received Charity Navigator’s highest rating, four stars, for its sound fiscal management.

Source: Toys for Tots Foundation