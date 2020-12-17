Get to know newsmakers, community leaders and Action 2 News journalists in Cami Rapson’s podcasts.

The streets you drive on -- Porlier, Lawe, Grignon -- or the schools your children attend -- Martin, Leopold, Lombardi -- are named after people who had a hand in shaping Northeast Wisconsin history.

We are talking with local historians about the people, places and events that created this community. In this episode of “Get 2 the Point,” we speak with Mary Jane Herber from the Brown County Public Library. She manages history, genealogy and special collections. Herber seems to know a little bit about everything when it comes to significant people and events in Northeast Wisconsin. If she doesn’t, she knows how to find out.

Check back each week at wbay.com/podcast for more episodes in our 5-part series looking at famous people and places in local history, a Packers historian, and a look at the era of Prohibition (or lack thereof) in Wisconsin.

