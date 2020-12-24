Get 2 the Point podcast on WBAY.com (Green Bay Packers: Associated Press; Prohibition alcohol: Associated Press; Union Hotel: WBAY)

Wisconsin’s Past: People, Places, Packers and Prohibition

Episode 3 of Wisconsin’s Past: People, Places, Packers and Prohibition focuses on one of the famous, historical places in Brown County: the Union Hotel in De Pere. It’s been around since the mid-1800′s as a hotel, rooming house and restaurant. Owner McKim Boyd says his family took ownership nearly 100 years ago, when they got the property in a trade. He shares stories about interesting facts and famous people who visited the hotel, including entertainer Bob Hope--who had to wait for a restaurant table just like everyone else. Hear more in this episode, and check out Boyd’s pandemic project, producing short videos on Union Hotel history.

Episode 2 of Wisconsin’s Past: People, Places, Packers and Prohibition features Christine Dunbar of the Brown County Historical Society.

Fur trading brought settlers to this area in the late 1700′s.

Many of them stayed, and helped create the businesses and towns that became part of the Wisconsin territory.

We learn about the lives of people like John Lawe, who ended up losing his land to the powerful John Jacob Astor, and Morgan L. Martin, who was active politically as Wisconsin became a state.

Check out the Brown County series “If Tombstones Could Talk” to learn more about who called this area home, on the Historical society’s Facebook page by CLICKING HERE.

