Wisconsin’s Past: People, Places, Packers and Prohibition

Episode 2 of Wisconsin’s Past: People, Places, Packers and Prohibition features Christine Dunbar of the Brown County Historical Society.

Fur trading brought settlers to this area in the late 1700′s.

Many of them stayed, and helped create the businesses and towns that became part of the Wisconsin territory.

We learn about the lives of people like John Lawe, who ended up losing his land to the powerful John Jacob Astor, and Morgan L. Martin, who was active politically as Wisconsin became a state.

