GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY wants to advance the conversation about race in Northeast Wisconsin. Community members are sharing their stories about racism: how it looks and how it feels. These are honest conversations to spark a dialogue.

This is the Power 2 Change.

We are continuing our Power 2 Change series in a conversation with Alexandra Ritchie, who works in the Admissions office at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. When social justice protests were happening this spring, Ritchie penned an open letter to her colleagues asking tough questions about the role higher education should take in achieving racial equity.

She also talks about the struggles she faced growing up and how it impacted her life.

To read Alexandra Ritchie’s letter to UWGB, go to https://news.uwgb.edu/log-news/news/06/12/ritchies-open-letter-to-campus-on-inclusion-and-equity