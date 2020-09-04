Get to know newsmakers, community leaders and Action 2 News journalists in Cami Rapson’s podcasts.

WBAY wants to advance the conversation about race in Northeast Wisconsin. Community members are sharing their stories about racism: how it looks and how it feels. These are honest conversations to spark a dialogue.

This is the Power 2 Change.

Aaron Bailey made the news earlier this summer when he became the first Black councilperson in city of Manitowoc history. He has a passion for social justice, and wants to provide young people with activities and guidance in his community.

Bailey admits it’s been an interesting transition to political leadership and adjustment to life in the public eye. In this episode, Bailey tells us why he almost didn’t apply for the position and why the issue of representation made the difference.

Previous podcasts