Get to know newsmakers, community leaders and Action 2 News journalists in Cami Rapson’s podcasts.

WBAY wants to advance the conversation about race in Northeast Wisconsin. Community members are sharing their stories about racism: how it looks and how it feels. These are honest conversations to spark a dialogue.

This is the Power 2 Change.

We continue our Power 2 Change series with Robin Tinnon. Tinnon is the executive director of We All Rise-African American Resource Center, a local non-profit dedicated to connecting families with resources, education and support.

Tinnon has been a part of the Green Bay community since elementary school. She was born to a teenage mother in Chicago who wanted a better life for her children. Tinnon explains why it’s important to have intention to make a more cohesive community.

