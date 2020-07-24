GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY wants to advance the conversation about race in Northeast Wisconsin. Community members are sharing their stories about racism: how it looks and how it feels. These are honest conversations to spark a dialogue.

This is the Power 2 Change.

We are continuing our Power 2 changes series with this conversation with Pastor Charles Butler, along with his wife Pastor Stacy Butler, who talk about the roles that faith leaders can have in healing racial issues.

They also discuss their experiences as an interracial couple, falling in love and creating a life with 3 children. While their love and respect for each other is clear, Charles and Stacy say it hasn’t always been an easy road.

To learn more about Pastor Charles Butler, go to https://breakthroughcovenant.org