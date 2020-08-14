Get to know newsmakers, community leaders and Action 2 News journalists in Cami Rapson’s podcasts.

WBAY wants to advance the conversation about race in Northeast Wisconsin. Community members are sharing their stories about racism: how it looks and how it feels. These are honest conversations to spark a dialogue.

This is the Power 2 Change.

We are continuing our Power 2 Change series with our conversation with Dr. Eddie Moore Jr. Moore is the founder of The Privilege Institute in Green Bay, which teaches people to recognize their own privilege and teaches them about diversity, power and racism.

Moore has his own unique story, with struggles that he believes made him stronger for race work. He’s very honest about the path that almost led him astray and the mission that he believes is his true calling.

Listen to his story in the podcast player above or on WBAY’s Get 2 the Point on your favorite podcast player and continue learning about Moore’s mission using the links below.

