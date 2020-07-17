GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY wants to advance the conversation about race in Northeast Wisconsin. Community members are sharing their stories about racism: how it looks and how it feels. These are honest conversations to spark a dialogue.

This is the Power 2 Change.

Renita Robinson is a self-described “change agent” who is serving as CEO of the Greater Green Bay YWCA. For the last three decades, Robinson has worked as a teacher, in social work, written grants and served as a leader for non-profit providers. Through her work at the YWCA, she’s carrying out the mission of “Eliminating Racism and Empowering Women” with social justice programming and the “Where We Live” virtual town hall series discussing racism in Northeast Wisconsin.

At the same time her career was taking off, she was raising her own family. In this week’s “Get 2 the Point” podcast, Renita Robinson speaks for Power 2 Change about being the mother of two sons, who often found herself with deep concerns for their safety and for their futures.

For more information on the YWCA’s programming, go to https://www.ywcagreenbay.org.