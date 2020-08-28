Get to know newsmakers, community leaders and Action 2 News journalists in Cami Rapson’s podcasts.

WBAY wants to advance the conversation about race in Northeast Wisconsin. Community members are sharing their stories about racism: how it looks and how it feels. These are honest conversations to spark a dialogue.

This is the Power 2 Change, and our conversation in this series continues with Tracey Robertson of Oshkosh.

After moving here with her daughter in 2011, they experienced racism in a different way, and it led Tracey to create community conversations about race and, shortly after, a grassroots non-profit called FIT Oshkosh, that worked in education and social justice. While the group dissolved earlier this year, Robertson continues facilitating change through independent consulting.

In this episode, we talk more about racial literacy and implicit bias.

Previous podcasts