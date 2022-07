Closed Captioning / Audio Descriptions

Closed Captioning or Audio Description contacts

IMMEDIATE CLOSED CAPTIONING OR AUDIO DESCRIPTION ISSUES:

Telephone: (920) 438-3359

Fax: (920) 438-3393

Email (for Closed Captioning or Audio Description issues ONLY): closedcaptioning@wbay.com

Non-Immediate issues/inquiry:

Contact: Dan Dyer, Chief Engineer

Telephone: (920) 432-3331 or Fax: (920) 438-3355

Mail:

Dan Dyer, WBAY-TV

115 S. Jefferson St.

Green Bay, WI 54301

Email: closedcaptioning@wbay.com