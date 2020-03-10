Wrightstown star to miss state tournament with injury

The Wrightstown Tigers girls basketball team suffers a big loss just three days before playing in the WIAA Division 3 state tournament semfinals. 2nd leading scorer Bridget Froehlke suffered a significant knee injury near the end of Monday’s practice at UW-Green Bay’s Kress Events Center, and will miss the tournament.

The senior guard averages 19.7 points per game, and has made 116 3-pointers this season. The Tigers as a team average 79.5 points per game, but Froehlke and Ella Diny are the only players who score in double digits.

Tiger’s head coach and Bridget’s father Mike Froehlke sent an email to media outlets with details of the injury. “Last night, Bridget Froehlke was injured at the end of our practice at the Kress Center. Today, an MRI and doctor examination confirmed that she has a season-ending knee injury that will require surgery. The surgery is scheduled for a couple of weeks after she regains some range of motion. She is, of course, heartbroken that her season ended and she won't be able to play in this weekend's WIAA State Tournament. She is also concerned about a long recovery ahead, but she is also determined to be a positive and uplifting leader from the sidelines in our state tournament run.”

Wrightstown (24-2) is the 2-seed in the division 3 field, and will face Lake Mills (24-2) in Thursday’s second semifinal game at the Resch Center. Tip is set for approximately 3pm.

2020 State Girls Basketball Tournament

Thursday-Saturday, March 12-14

Resch Center, Green Bay, Wis

DIVISION 1

Semifinals: Friday, March 13 - 6:35 p.m.

#1 Middleton (25-1) vs #4 Oconomowoc (22-4) 6:35 p.m.

#2 Bay Port (24-2) vs #3 Divine Savior Holy Angels (23-3) approximately 8 p.m.

Championship Game: Saturday, March 14 at 15 minutes following completion of Division 2

DIVISION 2

Semifinals: Friday, March 13

#1 Hortonville (25-1) vs #4 Oregon (21-5) 1:35 p.m.

#2 Beaver Dam (23-3) vs #3 Pewaukee (21-5) approximately 3:00 p.m.

Championship Game: Saturday, March 14 at 6:35 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Semifinals: Thursday, March 12

#1 Platteville (25-0) vs #4 Arcadia (23-3) 1:35 p.m.

#2 Wrightstown (24-2) vs #3 Lake Mills (24-2) approximately 3:00 p.m.

Championship Game: Saturday, March 14 at 15 minutes following completion of Division 4

DIVISION 4

Semifinals: Thursday, March12 - 6:35 p.m.

#1 Aquinas (24-1) vs #4 Crandon (21-4) 6:35 p.m.

#2 Melrose-Mindoro (25-1) vs #3 Mishicot (23-3) approximately 8 p.m.

Championship Game: Saturday, March 14 at 15 minutes following completion of Division 5

DIVISION 5

Semifinals: Friday, March 13

#1 Black Hawk (26-0) vs #4 Newman Catholic (22-4) 9:05 a.m.

#2 Clear Lake (26-0) vs #3 Bangor (25-1) approximately 11 a.m.

Championship Game: Saturday, March 14 at 11:05 a.m.