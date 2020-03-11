Wrightstown advances to sectional finals, defeats Xavier 78-66

The WIAA announced Wednesday the boys sectionals would go on a planned and on the schedule was the Division 2 sectional semifinal matchup between Xavier and Wrightstown.

Wrightstown defeated Xavier 78-66 in front of a packed gym at Brillion High School.

Tigers Jack Van Zeeland and Grant Nemecek led the Tigers with 14 points a piece.

Wrightstown advances to play the winner of Sheboygan Falls/Oostburg on Saturday at Two Rivers High School at 1 p.m.

WIAA Boys Basketball Sectional Semifinals scores

Luther 45, Aquinas 29

Wrightstown 78, Xavier 66

