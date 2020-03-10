Wrightstown Tigers on the hunt for a state title

The Wrightstown Tigers are headed to state for the first time since 2017. However, this time around the Tigers are hoping to leave with some hardware.

"We are all just really happy because we have put in the work to get this far," senior Tatum Mierow explained. "We are always working our butts off, so it's cool...it's finally paying off."

Head coach Mike Froehlke stated his team isn't feeling any pressure. It helps his senior leaders have been in this position before. Senior Ella Diny agreed.

"We've had three girls who have been there before, so just helping each other out and the underclassman is going to be important to us," Diny said at practice on Monday.

It will take the Tiger's hard work, chemistry and edge to do something they've never done before. Win a title.

"It would be so cool. Honestly, I feel like we have put in the work and we are building the reputation for Wrightstown girls basketball," Mierow added. "Winning would make everything come full circle."