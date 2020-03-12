Wrightstown Tigers beat Lake Mills in GBB D-3 Semifinal

Freshman Jordan Vickman scored in the lane with 2:13 remaining to break a 54-54 tie, and the Wrightstown Tigers scored the final 8 points to beat Lake Mills in a WIAA Division 3 semifinal Thursday afternoon at the Resch Center.

Wrightstown (25-2) was playing its' first game since 2nd leading scorer and senior Bridget Froehlke suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice on Monday. Sophomore Leah Lemke helped fill the scoring void with 24 points. Vickman finished with 11, and Ella Diny 10.

The Tigers will face top-seeded Platteville (26-0) in Saturday's championship game.