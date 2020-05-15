Wrighstown girls basketball lifts state trophy

The Wrightstown girls basketball team was 1 win from a state title in March, when the pandemic shut down the WIAA State Tournament in progress.

But on Friday, the Tigers got to celebrate.

No, Wrightstown didn't get to cut down the nets, but they are getting to lift a trophy!

The WIAA sent along a state finalist award and medals for all the players. And coach Mike Froehkle devised a drive-up ceremony to celebrate.

"It's kind of nice for us to finally get recognized," said Wrightstown senior Ella Diny. "To get our medals and get some hardware that we can put in our school for everyone to see."

"Our team just appreciated it a lot," said senior Bridget Froehlke. "It's hard to have your season cut off really abruptly at the end, when you are so close to finishing the dream you have had since you were a little kid."

Each player and their family got a little time with the trophy. Time to take pictures, and make one final memory for the season.

"I feel lucky that we got to play the season and play into the state championship game," said coach Mike Froehlke. "So many teams didn't get to play that at all, and did't get their season at all with the spring sports."

Not only do the Tigers appreciate getting some hardware and getting to celebrate, but they are getting to see each other for the first time in a long time, though keeping their distance.

"Yeah, I haven't seen a lot of them since actually at state," Diny said.

"It has been kind of crazy always being home and not being able to go to the gym," said sophomore Abby Radtke. "So it's just cool to be able to come here and be able to be in that basketball mindset."

"It's really nice," Bridget Froehlke said. "Our team was so close throughout the entire season. So to go from hanging out with them every day in practice, most days out of practice, to not seeing them at all was pretty weird."

"We haven't had a chance to meet as a team, so even from a distance if I get to see the kids enjoy their time with their trophy and their medals, it's just nice," Mike Froehlke said.

