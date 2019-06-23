Woodruff strikes out career-high 12, Brewers beat Reds 7-5

Brandon Woodruff struck out a career-high 12, Travis Shaw homered and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-5 on Sunday.

Woodruff (9-2) cruised through the first five innings, allowed Joey Votto's three-run homer in the sixth and struck out two to finish the seventh. Milwaukee improved to 13-1 in the right-hander's 17 starts this season.

Alex Claudio got two outs in the eighth and Jeremy Jeffress finished, giving up two runs in the ninth on Yasiel Puig's RBI double and Curt Casali's single.

Anthony DeSclafani (4-4) struck out the first six batters, matching the franchise record set by Robert Stephenson against Pittsburgh on Aug. 25, 2017. But the streak ended when Shaw hit the next pitch 465 feet to the bleachers in right field for his sixth home run.

Shaw's homer started a five-run third. NL MVP Christian Yelich, whose career-high 18-game hitting streak stopped Saturday, had an RBI double, Mike Moustakas hit a two-run single and Orlando Arica singled home another.

We have a new leader in the #Brewers clubhouse for longest home run in 2019! (465') #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/c4qAF5A9jv — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 23, 2019

The Brewers tacked on two more in the fifth off reliever Zach Duke on a sacrifice fly by Eric Thames and Arcia's 10th home run.

Make it an even 10 homers for Orlando! #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/nc6NUez4D0 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 23, 2019

DeSclafani struck out a season-high nine and walked one in 4 1/3 innings. Votto also had a pair of singles and a walk.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: CF Nick Senzel was back in the starting lineup. He left Friday night's game with a headache after homering in the fourth. Saturday, he struck out pinch-hitting in the seventh, but stayed in the game in center. . LHP Alex Wood (lower back) felt good after throwing 42 pitches Saturday during a live batting practice session. He'll throw a side session Tuesday for Triple-A Louisville and makes a rehab start there on Thursday. . LHP Wandy Peralta (right hip flexor strain) is scheduled to throw a bullpen on Tuesday in Anaheim.

Brewers: Manager Craig Counsell tabbed RHP Adrian Houser (2-1, 2.27 ERA) to start Wednesday for struggling RHP Jimmy Nelson (0-2, 9.75 ERA), who was moved to the bullpen. . CF Lorenzo Cain got the day off. Ben Gamel replaced him.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Tyler Mahle (2-7, 4.17) faces LHP Andrew Heaney (0-1, 5.68) and the Los Angeles Angels for the first time on Tuesday in the opener of a two-game interleague series at Angel Stadium.

Brewers: RHP Zach Davies (7-1, 3.06 ERA) starts against LHP Marco Gonzales (8-6, 4.38 ERS) and the Seattle Mariners for the first time on Tuesday in the opener of a three-game interleague series.

