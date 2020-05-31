Wisconsin sports stars speak out following death of George Floyd

Wisconsin sports stars Davante Adams, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Billy Turner, and others have made statements following the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Not every response to this continued injustice and racism has been 100% positive and productive...but until my people stop being murdered by those paid to protect and serve for simply being black I’m focused on that. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) May 31, 2020

We fighting a war that I’m not sure we will ever come out ontop of but I know I and hopefully everybody with the right mindset will keep fighting for equality. I’m optimistic things will be better one day. Constantly praying for it ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾🙏🏾 — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) May 31, 2020