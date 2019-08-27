Wisconsin prep football rankings (8-27-19)

(AP) - The Associated Press released its first high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record.Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.
Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)
1. Muskego (7) 1-0
2. Kimberly 1-0
3. Waunakee 1-0
4. Bay Port (1) 1-0
5. Fond du Lac 1-0
6. Mequon Homestead 1-0
7. Marquette University 0-1
(tie) Brookfield Central 1-0
9. Madison Memorial 1-0
10. Hartland Arrowhead 1-0
Others receiving votes: La Crosse Central 10. Brookfield East 7. Verona Area 7. West De Pere 5. Franklin 4. Onalaska 4. Holmen 3. DeForest 3. Waterford 2. Waukesha West 1. Appleton North 1. Eau Claire Memorial 1. Menomonie 1.
Medium Division (301-899)
1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (6) 1-0
2. Racine St. Catherine's (2) 1-0
3. New Berlin Eisenhower 1-0
(tie) Lake Country Lutheran 1-0
5. St. Croix Central 1-0
6. Wrightstown 1-0
7. Stratford 1-0
8. Grafton 1-0
9. Green Bay Notre Dame 1-0
10. Freedom 1-0
(tie) New Berlin West 1-0
Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 11. Amherst 9. Edgerton 8. Sparta 6. Reedsburg 4. Cedar Grove-Belgium 3. Kiel 3. Appleton Xavier 2. River Valley 2. Lodi 1.
Small Division (300 and lower)
1. Racine Lutheran (4) 1-0
2. Black Hawk (1) 1-0
3. Edgar 1-0
4. Bangor (1) 1-0
5. Eau Claire Regis 1-0
6. Mineral Point 1-0
(tie) St. Mary's Springs (2) 0-1
8. Hilbert 1-0
9. Johnson Creek 1-0
(tie) Lancaster 1-0
Others receiving votes: Grantsburg 6. Greendale Martin Luther 6. Abbotsford 5. Colby 4. Manitowoc Roncalli 4. Potosi 3. Wauzeka-Steuben 1. Almond-Bancroft 1. Iola-Scandinavia 1.