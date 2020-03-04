Wisconsin hires Whitted as wide receivers coach

The Wisconsin Badgers football program announced the hiring of former Green Bay Packers wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted on Wednesday.

Whitted spent one season in Green Bay under head coach Matt LaFleur. Prior to his time with the Packers, Whitted held the same role at Colorado State from 2012-18.

“We're excited to add Alvis to our staff," Chryst said in statement released by the university. "What he's done as a coach and his experience as a player obviously stood out, but as we went through the process and got to know more about him and who he is, the more impressed we were. It became clear that he made a big impact on the coaches and players he's been around, and I'm excited for him to have the opportunity to help our players continue to grow."

"This program is first-class in every way an I'm thrilled to be part of it," Whitted said. "From my first conversation with Coach Chryst, it just felt right. He's a down-to-earth, genuine guy who comes so well-regarded in our profession. Then, when I had the opportunity to talk to the players, I knew it was the right fit.

"I'm excited to be back in college and making an impact on young men's lives. I can't wait to get going. I'm ready to get to work."

Wisconsin opens spring drills with a practice on Tuesday, March 10, and concludes with an open-to-the-public practice and fan event on Saturday, April 18.

Wisconsin will open the 2020 season against Indiana on Friday, September 4 at Camp Randall Stadium.

