Missing the madness?

March Madness was supposed to start this Thursday, so we thought we’d bring to you WBAY-TV’s “Wisconsin Sports Madness” instead!

Running the duration of the normal NCAA Tournament, our voter-driver bracket will crown Green Bay and Wisconsin’s greatest sports moment of ALL TIME.

Are the seeding and moments subjective? Sure! But many of us could use a diversion from the somber and serious news regarding COVID-19.

So feast your eyes on our bracket and vote for your favorite Wisconsin sports moments. Voting for the first round matchups on the left side of the bracket will run Thursday and Friday this week. The full voting schedule is listed at the bottom.

ICE BOWL QUADRANT

#1 vs #16

#WisconsinSportsMadness with @wbay. Vote in our 1st RD matchup below! — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) March 19, 2020

#8 vs #9

#WisconsinSportsMadness with @wbay. Vote in our 1st RD matchup below! — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) March 19, 2020

#5 vs #12

#WisconsinSportsMadness with @wbay. Vote in our 1st RD matchup below! — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) March 19, 2020

#4 vs #13

#WisconsinSportsMadness with @wbay. Vote in our 1st RD matchup below! — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) March 19, 2020

#6 vs #11

#WisconsinSportsMadness with @wbay. Vote in our 1st RD matchup below! — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) March 19, 2020

#3 vs #14

#WisconsinSportsMadness with @wbay. Vote in our 1st RD matchup below! — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) March 19, 2020

#7 vs #10

#WisconsinSportsMadness with @wbay. Vote in our 1st RD matchup below! — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) March 19, 2020

#2 vs #15

#WisconsinSportsMadness with @wbay. Vote in our 1st RD matchup below! — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) March 19, 2020

SUPER BOWL 31 QUADRANT

#1 vs #16

#WisconsinSportsMadness with @wbay. Picking the best sports moment in GB/WI history. Vote in our 1st RD matchup below! — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) March 19, 2020

#8 vs #9

#WisconsinSportsMadness with @wbay. Picking the best sports moment in GB/WI history. Vote in our 1st RD matchup below! — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) March 19, 2020

#5 vs #12

#WisconsinSportsMadness with @wbay. Picking the best sports moment in GB/WI history. Vote in our 1st RD matchup below! — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) March 19, 2020

#4 vs #13

#WisconsinSportsMadness with @wbay. Picking the best sports moment in GB/WI history. Vote in our 1st RD matchup below! — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) March 19, 2020

#6 vs #11

#WisconsinSportsMadness with @wbay. Picking the best sports moment in GB/WI history. Vote in our 1st RD matchup below! — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) March 19, 2020

#3 vs #14

#WisconsinSportsMadness with @wbay. Picking the best sports moment in GB/WI history. Vote in our 1st RD matchup below! — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) March 19, 2020

#7 vs #10

#WisconsinSportsMadness with @wbay. Picking the best sports moment in GB/WI history. Vote in our 1st RD matchup below! — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) March 19, 2020

#2 vs #15

#WisconsinSportsMadness with @wbay. Picking the best sports moment in GB/WI history. Vote in our 1st RD matchup below! — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) March 19, 2020

FULL MATCHUP LIST

ICE BOWL QUADRANT

1) Ice Bowl (1967)

16) Ron Dayne Heisman Trophy season (1999)

8) Mark Johnson scores 2 goals in 'Miracle on Ice' game

9) Gwen Jorgensen wins Olympic Gold in Triathlon (2016)

5) Badgers Final Four run (2014)

12) Sam Dekker & Sheboygan Lutheran WIAA State Title Game (2012)

4) Eric Heiden wins 5 Olympic speed skating gold medals (1980)

13) Dan Jansen finally wins Olympic Gold in Speed Skating (1994)

6) Kimberly Football wins 5 Straight WIAA football championships

11) Chilton football unbeaten and unscored upon (1969)

3) Paul Hornung 1961 MVP season

14) Badgers 1941 NCAA Mens Basketball Championship

7) Robin Yount’s MVP seasons (‘82/’89)

10) Rollie Fingers Cy Young & MVP 1981 season

2) Reggie White signs with Packers

15) Favre Wild Card win over Lions

SUPER BOWL 31 QUADRANT

1) Super Bowl XXXI

16) UW-Green Bay upsets California (1994)

8) Vince Lombardi Hired (1959)

9) Dick Bennett Final Four (2000)

5) Tiger Woods makes pro debut at Greater Milwaukee Open (1996)

12) Jim Montgomery wins Olympic Gold in 100m Freestyle and sets world record (1976)

4) U.S. Open at Erin Hills, Brooks Koepka ties record at 16-under (2017)

13) Andy North wins 2 U.S. Opens (1978, 1985)

6) Giannis Antetokounmpo wins 2018-19 NBA MVP

11) Jim Taylor NFL MVP Season (1961)

3) Milwaukee Braves 1957 World Series win (Aaron MVP)

14) Robin Yount reaches 3,000 hits (1992)

7) Phoenix women reach Sweet Sixteen (2011)

10) Badgers men’s basketball share Big Ten title (2020)

2) Kareem wins 3 MVP awards with Bucks

15) Bucks reach game 7 of 2001 Eastern Conference Finals

SUPER BOWL 45 QUADRANT

1) Super Bowl XLV

16) Marquette NCAA runner-up (1974)

8) Aaron Rodgers' Hail Mary spree (2015, 2016)

9) Aaron Rodgers' comeback in Week 1 vs. Bears (2018)

5) Marquette's Dwyane Wade Final Four run

12) Matt Kenseth wins Daytona 500 (2009)

4) Marquette 1977 National Champs

13) Wisconsin upsets 38-0 Kentucky in 2015 Final Four

6) Brett Favre MNF game after dad passed away (2003)

11) Antonio Freeman’s “He Did What?” (2000)

3) Brewers 13-0 start in 1987, Nieves no-hitter

14) Ryan Braun 2011 MVP and NLCS run

7) Aaron Rodgers 2011 MVP

10) Aaron Rodgers 2014 MVP

2) Brewers 1982 World Series appearance

15) Don Hutson’s 2 MVP seasons

BUCKS NBA FINALS WIN QUADRANT

1) Bucks win 1971 NBA Finals

16) Whistling Straits hosts 3 PGA Championships

8) Yelich 2018 MVP and Brewers run to NLCS

9) Paul Molitor’s run at DiMaggio’s 56-game hitting streak (1987)

5) Brett Favre first win (1992)

12) ‘Run The Table’ Packers reach 2016 NFC Championship

4) Aaron Rodgers' 6 TD Bears in a half (2014)

13) Brett Favre 5-TD vs. Bears on ankle injury (1995)

6) Wausaukee’s Max Pieper scores state-record 3,391 pts in HS career

11) Manitowoc football 3-peat (1984-86)

3) Lombardi Packers win 5 titles in 1960’s

14) Bart Starr 1966 MVP

7) Brett Favre 3 straight MVP awards

10) Barry Alvarez’s Badgers win 3 Rose Bowls

2) Aug. 11, 1919 – Packers formed in meeting

15) Packers win 3 straight NFL titles under Curly Lambeau (1929-1931)

VOTING SCHEDULE

FIRST ROUND – LEFT SIDE OF BRACKET: Thursday and Friday March 19-20

FIRST ROUND – RIGHT SIDE OF BRACKET: Saturday and Sunday March 21-22

SECOND ROUND – LEFT SIDE OF BRACKET: Monday and Tuesday March 23-24

SECOND ROUND – RIGHT SIDE OF BRACKET: Wednesday and Thursday March 25-26

STELLAR 16 – LEFT SIDE OF BRACKET: Friday and Saturday March 27-28

STELLAR 16 – RIGHT SIDE OF BRACKET: Sunday and Monday March 29-30

AWESOME 8 – LEFT SIDE OF BRACKET: Tuesday and Wednesday March 31-April 1

AWESOME 8 – RIGHT SIDE OF BRACKET: Thursday and Friday April 2-3

FANTASTIC FOUR – Saturday and Sunday April 4-5

CHAMPIONSHIP MOMENT VOTE: Monday April 6

P.S. Are we missing a moment you think belongs on this list? Please let us know your favorites that didn’t make the list and we will release and Honorable Mention list later on. Enjoy, and stay healthy everyone!

