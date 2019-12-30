Wire to wire win for Phoenix over NKU

Bouncing back impressively in the second game of its challenging Wright State-Northern Kentucky road swing, Green Bay cruised to a convincing 73-59 win at NKU on Monday night at BB&T Arena, returning home for its next five games at the Resch Center. The Phoenix (1-1 HL, 6-9 overall) held the Norse (1-1 HL, 9-5 overall) to 5-for-26 from beyond the arc, including an 0-for-11 effort in the first half alone. Offensively, GB assisted on 17 of its 27 made field goals, finishing 27-for-57 (47.4 percent) from the field.

GB jumped out to an early 10-0 lead, and never looked back, leading by as many as 24 points in the second half. Shooting 50 percent (13-for-26) in the first half gave the Phoenix a nice cushion over the Norse, which had won 47 of its last 53 games at home.

Manny Patterson registered his third double-double in his last five games, scoring 15 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in 30 minutes of action. Patterson was 6-for-8 from the field and 3-for-4 at the charity stripe, earning another start. Fellow-junior PJ Pipes had the best game of his collegiate career, pouring in a career-high 20 points.

Senior sharpshooter JayQuan McCloud narrowly missed a triple-double with 13 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists. The reigning HL player of the week went 4-for-4 at the free throw line, playing all but two minutes in the game.

Wright State was selected as the preseason favorite, with NKU selected as the runner-up, making the duo the toughest road doubleheader in Horizon League play this season.

Green Bay will now return home for five-straight games at the Resch Center, sitting at 1-1 in HL play. GB will first host UIC/IUPUI this coming weekend, before welcoming Milwaukee and the Oakland/Detroit Mercy duo. The Phoenix and the Flames will play on Friday, Jan. 3 for a 7 p.m. tip-off with the game serving as the program's annual Prevea Health BlackOut Cancer game.

QUICK HITS

• GB led 10-0 to start the game, and led by as many as 24 points in the game

• GB had 3 players in double-figures: Pipes 20 pts, Patterson 15 pts, McCloud 13 pts

• PJ Pipes had a career-high 20 points on a career-high four made 3-pointers

• The win by GB snaps a 5-game winning streak in the series by NKU

• Amari Davis had 8 points, held to 4-14 shooting

• NKU only had two players in double-figures, and shot just 37 percent in the game with 11 turnovers

• NKU has been the most dominant team in the Horizon League over the last three seasons, amassing a 47-15 mark against league foes while winning four of the combined six league championships (regular season and tournament).

• The 59 points allowed by GB are the fewest its allowed to NKU since they joined the Horizon League

• NKU went 17-1 at home last season

• GB will play its next five games at home

