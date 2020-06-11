Will Ryan introduced as the UWGB men's basketball head coach

Updated: Thu 6:23 PM, Jun 11, 2020

GREEN BAY, Wi. Will Ryan is officially the head coach of the UWGB men's basketball team. The university officially introduced Ryan on Thursday at Titletown Tech.

Among those in attendance were his family and his parents. Packers president Mark Murphy was also there to show support after he sat in on interviews for all four finalists for the job.

Ryan stated, to his knowledge, all incoming recruits would honor their commitment to the university. The new head coach is optimistic about the roster.

"You just have to stay positive and we do have nice pieces returning and newcomers coming in," Ryan said. "I feel confident in that regard that we have a nice cast and I don't have to go out to recruit 14 new kids to come to campus within six weeks."

Players are scheduled to arrive on campus on July 6. That date could change given the growing concerns due to COVID-19.


 