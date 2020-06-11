Will Ryan introduced as the UWGB men's basketball head coach

Will Ryan is officially the head coach of the UWGB men's basketball team. The university officially introduced Ryan on Thursday at Titletown Tech.

Among those in attendance were his family and his parents. Packers president Mark Murphy was also there to show support after he sat in on interviews for all four finalists for the job.

Bo is here to see his son take the ⁦@gbphoenixmbb⁩ throne pic.twitter.com/amktdFSnwR — Chris Roth (@rothchris) June 11, 2020

Ryan stated, to his knowledge, all incoming recruits would honor their commitment to the university. The new head coach is optimistic about the roster.

"You just have to stay positive and we do have nice pieces returning and newcomers coming in," Ryan said. "I feel confident in that regard that we have a nice cast and I don't have to go out to recruit 14 new kids to come to campus within six weeks."

UWGB HC Will Ryan on incoming recruits, “As far as I know, they are all coming.” He elaborated on zoom calls with these recruits and how he would jokingly have to ask “Who are you?” Because kids would not specify their name at the beginning of the call. — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) June 11, 2020

Players are scheduled to arrive on campus on July 6. That date could change given the growing concerns due to COVID-19.