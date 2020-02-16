WiAA releases 2020 Girls State Basketball Tournament brackets

The WIAA has released the 2020 Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets for all divisions. The tournament starts Tuesday, February 25 with the first round of Regional games. Regional finals will take place Saturday, February 29.

Sectional finals are March 7, with the Girls State Basketball Tournament taking place at the Resch Center in Green Bay from Thursday, March 12 through Saturday Saturday, March 14.

Nine area teams from the WBAY-TV viewing area received no. 1 seeds in this year's tournament.

The following area teams received no. 1 seeds:

D1: Bay Port

D2: Hortonville, Notre Dame

D3: Wrightstown, Valders

D4: Bonduel, Howards Grove

D5:Oneida Nation, Oakfield

Division 1

Division 2

Division 3

Division 4

Division 5