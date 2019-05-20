Who's headed to Sectionals; Track & Field Regional Results

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 2019 WIAA Track and Field Regionals took place all over the state on Monday.
Forty eight Regionals took the top four finishers to move on to sectionals. WBAY-TV was at the Division 1 Regional Meet at Green Bay Preble and the Division 2 Regional at Oconto Falls. Highlights from those meets will be added after they air on the 10 p.m. news.
Results from the WIAA Track & Field Regionals are below:
REGIONAL RESULTS
The WIAA boys and girls Sectionals are Thursday, May 23. The locations for sectionals are listed below.
Division 1 Assignments
Ashwaubenon (@ St. Norbert College)
Badger
D.C. Everest
Greenfield
Hartford
Milwaukee
Verona Area
West Allis Nathan Hale
Division 2 Assignments
East Troy
Freedom
Mosinee
Wiscosin Lutheran
Division 3Assignments
Bangor
Cameron
Marathon
Princeton