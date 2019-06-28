White Castle USA Luge Slider Search Held in Appleton

The White Castle USA Luge Slider Search is the official nationwide athlete recruitment tour of USA Luge, targeting young athletes, ages 9-13.

The Boys and Girls club hosted US Venture and three Olympians on Friday for the kids to try out the street-version of luge.

Four-time Olympian Erin Hamlin attended a similar event when she was a kid, sparking her passion for the sport.

"Unique opportunities like this don't come along very often," Hamlin said. "That's how I got into the sport. It's cool to share that with potentially the next generation of an athlete that might pick it up and love it."

Kids will be taught the basics of riding a luge sled, including positioning, steering and stopping.

For more information, you can visit www.teamusa.org/usa-luge/slider-search