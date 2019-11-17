What's ahead for the Packers

As the Green Bay Packers wrap up the bye week, the team is in perfect position to claim the number one spot in the NFC.

The Packers head into week 12 both healthy and well rested.

"I mean that's awesome. That's a great point," Packers receiver Davante Adams said. "It is something we haven't been able to say in the past."

Beyond that, four of the final six opponents on Green Bay's schedule have a losing record.

San Francisco, who started 8-0, await in week 12. However, the 49ers have a tough schedule remaining with teams like Seattle, Baltimore and New Orleans.

The Packers take on the 49ers on Sunday, November 24, at 7:20 p.m.

