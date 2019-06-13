West De Pere shutout in D2 Semifinals to Antigo

The West De Pere High School baseball team had to wait an extra day to play Antigo in the WIAA State Baseball Division 2 Semifinals.

On Thursday morning, Antigo shutout West De Pere 3-0. The loss broke a 19-game win streak for the Phantoms.

In the third inning, Antigo’s Nevin Cornelius reached on a fielder's choice to bring in a run. Then in the fifth, Cornelius singled to left field to bring in a run. Another run scored due to a throwing error to give Antigo a 3-0 lead.

West De Pere pitcher Connor Landgreder went 5.2 IP with eight strikeouts and 2 earned runs. Antigo (21-5) advances to play Union Grove (28-3) in the Division 2 State Final tonight at Fox Cities Stadium.

Stats for Antigo vs. West De Pere

WIAA Division 2 State Semifinals Scores

Thursday, June 13 at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis.

Antigo 3, West De Pere 0

Union Grove 6, McFarland 1

WIAA State Final Scores

Thursday, June 13 at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis.

Division 4 Final: Webster (30-0) 11, Mineral Point (27-1) 1

Division 3 Final: Stratford (21-2) vs. Markesan (23-5)

Division 2 Final: Antigo (21-5) vs. Union Grove (28-3)

Division 1 Final: Sun Prairie (24-7) vs. Eau Claire North (24-4)