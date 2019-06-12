Weather issues at State Baseball tourney

Rain is causing scheduling changes on day 2 of the WIAA State Baseball Tournament at Fox Cities Stadium.

Three of the six scheduled games were played before rain put the games on hold.

The WIAA has already pushed the final schedule game of Wednesday, the Division 2 semifinal between McFarland and Union Grove, to 8 A.M. Thursday.

The intention as of this afternoon was to still play the second Division 3 semifinal between Markesan and Ozaukee, and the first Division 2 semifinal of West De Pere vs. Antigo on Wednesday.

