WR/KR Sheppard beats long odds, makes Packers roster

Darrius Sheppard goes from unwanted to a 53-man NFL roster, an impressive achievement for the North Dakota State product. The 5-11 receiver/returner not only went undrafted, but didn’t sign with any team after the draft. He came to the Packers rookie camp on as a tryout player. But on Saturday, he was on the Packers final roster. He joins OL Lucas Patrick as current Packers who made the team via the tryout route. Patrick did it in 2016, earning a spot on the practice squad that season.

Sheppard earned praise throughout camp for his on-field abilities as well as his football IQ. He finished the preseason with a team-leading 8 catches, good for 68 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also demonstrated his return ability with 5 punt returns for 46 yards, and 5 kick returns for 110 yards. It is likely that return ability made the difference when it came to a roster spot since the Packers top returner, Trevor Davis, has had trouble staying healthy.

Sheppard had a decorated career at North Dakota State, finishing 2nd all-time in receptions (188) amnd yards (2,841), and 6th in TD catches (20).

