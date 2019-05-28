WIAA Softball Sectional Semifinal Scoreboard

Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 8:58 PM, May 28, 2019

DIVISION 1

#5 West De Pere 3, #8 Kimberly 0

#3 Pulaski 5, #2 Hortonville 3

#1 Stevens Point 10, #4 Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 0

#7 Chippewa Falls 4, #6 Marshfield 3

#1 Oshkosh North 4, #5 Fond du Lac 0

#3 Oshkosh West 11, #2 Slinger 0

#1 Verona 3, #4 DeForest 2

#2 Sun Prairie 3, #3 Onalaska 2

#5 Menomonee Falls 9, #1 Divine Savior Holy Angels 2

#6 Nicolet 5, #2 Germantown 2

#2 Kenosha Bradford/Kenosha Reuther 10, #6 Muskego 0

DIVISION 2

#2 Winneconne 1, #1 Waupun 0

#1 Seymour 5, #3 Oconto Falls 1

#1 Ellsworth 3, #2 West Salem 1

#2 Merrill 8, #1 Mosinee 0

#3 McFarland 8, #4 Evansville 5

#3 Monroe 7, #1 Whitnall 4

#2 Kettle Moraine Lutheran 6, #1 Kewaskum 2

#1 New Berlin West 5, #2 Cudahy 0

DIVISION 3

#2 Oconto 6, #1 Nekoosa 4

#2 Southern Door 6, #5 Kewaunne 0

#2 Prescott 9, #5 Stanley-Boyd 3

#1 Bloomer 1, #2 Northwestern 0

#1 Dodgeville 4, #2 Aquinas 3

#1 Poynette 8, #2 Lake Mills 0

#2 Campbellsport 8, #1 Mayville 1

DIVISION 4


#2 Iola-Scandinavia 6, #4 Shiocton 2

#1 Mishicot 5, #2 Algoma 2

#3 Clayton/Turtle Lake 14, #1 Grantsburg 3

#1 Wisconsin Heights 5, #2 Mineral Point 4

#1 Horicon 4, #2 Johnson Creeks 0

#1 Pacelli 9, #2 Marathon 8

#7 Luther 17, #4 Cashton 2

DIVISION 5

#2 Gilman 9, #4 Loyal 7

#1 Hurley 11, #2 Solon Springs 0

#2 Florence 6, #1 Wausaukee 2

#3 Tri-County 5, #8 Newman Catholic 4

#1 Belmont 8, #7 Southwestern 2

#2 Oakfield 10, #1 Randolph 3

#2 Highland 16, #1 Wauzeka-Steuben 0

#1 Blair-Taylor 7, #2 Pepin/Alma 0

 