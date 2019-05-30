WIAA Softball Sectional Finals

The field for the WIAA State Softball tournament was set on Thursday with sectional finals.

In Division 1, Pulaski defeated West De Pere 5-2 to return to state for the first time since 2016, and 4th time overall. The Red Raiders were the 3 seed in the sectional.

Also in Division 1, top ranked Oshkosh North defeated Oshkosh West 5-3 to advance to state. The Spartans will be making their 4th overall appearance, still looking for their first win at the state tournament.

In Division 2, #1 seed Seymour beat #2 seed Winnecone 13-7 in the Wrightstown Sectional Final. The Thunder will be making their first ever state appearance.

In Divsion 3, a pair of #2 seeds met in the Chilton Sectional Final, with Southern Door blanking Oconto 5-0. The Eagles will be making their 5th state appearance, and first since 2008.

In Division 4, undefeated Mishicot advances to state by knocking off Iola-Scandinavia in the Crivitz Sectional Final 7-3. The Tigers will be making their 3rd appearance in Madison, all coming in the last 5 years.

Also in Division 4, Horicon advances with a 7-1 win over Wisconsin Heights. Horicon, the defending champion, will be seeking a 4th state title.