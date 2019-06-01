WIAA Girls Soccer Regional Final Results

GREEN BAY, Wi.
Division 1
#1 Kimberly 5, #8 Appleton West 2
#5 Appleton East 1, #4 Hudson 0 (OT)
#4 Sheboygan North 4, #5 Germantown 2
#6 Appleton North 3, #3 D.C. Everest 2
#7 De Pere 2, #2 Bay Port 0
#2 Divine Savior Holy Angels 8, #10 Oshkosh West 0
#3 Brookfield East 2, #6 Pulaski 1
Division 2
#4 West De Pere 5, #5 Oshkosh North 1
#2 Green Bay Southwest 1, #7 Plymouth 2
Division 3
#3 Xavier 10, #6 Kewaskum 1
#1 Notre Dame 5, #9 Waupun 1
#2 Winneconne 6, #7 Fox Valley Lutheran 0
#4 Wrightstown 1, #5 Sheboygan Falls 0
#2 Medford 2, #3 New London 1
Division 4
#2 Kettle Moraine Lutheran 6, #7 St. Mary's Springs 1
#3 Random Lake 5, #6 Denmark 1
#2 Wisconsin Heights 3, #3 Omro 0
#1 Cedar Grove-Belgium 2, #8 Howards Grove 0
#4 Kohler 2, #5 New Holstein 0
#2 Oostburg 2, #7 Kiel 0
#1 St. Mary Catholic 6, #4 Aquinas 0
#4 Hustisford/Dodgeland 3, #5 Winnebago Lutheran 0