WIAA Girls Soccer Regional Scoreboard

Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 9:19 PM, May 28, 2019

DIVISION 1


#1 Kimberly 10, #16 Superior 0

#8 Appleton West 3, #9 Green Bay Preble 0

#5 Appleton East 3, #12 Neenah 1

#6 Appleton North 2, #11 Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 0

#7 De Pere 4, #10 Eau Claire Memorial 1

#2 Bay Port 10, #15 Wausau West 0

#2 Divine Savior 10, #15 Manitowoc Lincoln 0

#6 Hartford Union 4, #11 Sheboygan South 1

#4 Sheboygan North 10, #13 Milwaukee King 0

DIVISION 2

#7 Plymouth 7, #10 Kaukauna 0

#6 Pulaski 8, #11 Menasha 0

#3 Brookfield East 11, #14 Green Bay East 1

#4 West De Pere 5, #13 West Bend East 0

#5 Oshkosh North 7, #12 Ashwaubenon 0

 